Empowering fellows with advanced interventional pulmonology skills

Dr. Bianka Eperjesiova, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) director of Interventional Pulmonology (IP), and her dedicated team are making significant strides in the field of interventional pulmonology by educating fellows on transformative techniques that greatly impact Veteran care.

Eperjesiova is recognized nationally for her outstanding contributions, particularly known for leading the largest IP VA program in the nation. This program is set to successfully complete 1,000 bronchoscopy procedures within the next two weeks, significantly leading the way compared to other VA facilities across the nation.

“Lung cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer and ranks as the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Veterans are at a heightened risk for developing this disease, partly due to factors associated with military service,” said Dr, Eperjesiova.

One of the most impactful bronchoscopic procedures is a robot-assisted bronchoscopy, which is a novel technique used to biopsy lung nodules. This procedure is essential for detecting lung cancer and other pulmonary diseases. The upcoming training sessions will focus on teaching fellows how to perform this procedure with precision, ensuring that they are well-prepared to address the needs of Veterans.

The training session is set to span two full days and will engage over 20 Pulmonary and Critical Care fellows who will have the opportunity to rotate through 10 distinct learning stations where they will gain hands-on experience working with lungs.

In a conversation regarding the training session, Dr. Eperjesiova expressed her thoughts on the learning approach for fellows. She said, “Our fellows have a passion for learning and performing procedures, viewing them as rewards. However, it’s important to recognize that learning directly on patients is neither the safest nor the most effective method.

“We believe in a more structured approach, beginning with demonstrations, followed by practice in the simulation lab. Once they fully demonstrate learning of all necessary steps, they will be able to proceed to perform procedures on actual patients,” she said.

By prioritizing such training, VA can ensure that its health care system is well-equipped to meet the unique needs of Veterans and improve outcomes for those battling lung cancer. This commitment to advancement is crucial in fostering a more effective and compassionate approach to healthcare for all.