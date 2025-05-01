Texas Wins 2025 Prosperity Cup For New Business Investments

TEXAS, May 1 - May 1, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated Texas winning the 2025 Prosperity Cup awarded by Site Selection magazine to the top-performing state for attracting new business investments.

“Texas is No. 1 in the nation for attracting new business investments because we offer businesses the freedom to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “For industry leaders and job-creating businesses from across the country and around the world, the path to prosperity begins in Texas. With America’s best business climate and a booming Texas economy powered by our skilled and growing workforce, we will build on this momentum for a stronger, more prosperous Texas for decades to come.”

Site Selection touts this new win as a “Triple Crown Trophy” for Texas. In March, Governor Abbott accepted Site Selection magazine's Governor's Cup recognizing Texas as the No. 1 state for attracting the most new and expanded business facility projects for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year. Last November, Site Selection recognized Texas as having the Top Business Climate in the U.S.

The Prosperity Cup is awarded annually by Site Selection to the most competitive state based on an investment-attraction index that includes rankings for new business location and expansion projects, capital investment, job creation, business and tax climate, and workforce readiness.

Learn more about why Texas works for job-creating businesses: gov.texas.gov/business