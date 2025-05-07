Lissen and Too Lost Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Interactive Music Platform for Fan Engagement

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lissen , a leading innovator in music technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Too Lost to launch an interactive music platform designed to transform how fans engage with their favorite artists. This collaboration introduces a new era of music consumption, where fans are rewarded for their participation while artists benefit from a transparent, engagement-based royalty model.Lissen’s platform moves beyond passive listening by gamifying the music experience. Fans earn digital rewards, known as ‘gems’ for every action they perform on the platform. These gems can be redeemed for exclusive benefits, deepening the connection between artists and their most dedicated supporters. The partnership with Too Lost is set to broaden the platform’s reach, leveraging Too Lost’s distribution capabilities to connect with a wider audience.Unlike traditional digital service provider (DSP) royalty models, which allocate royalties based on a percentage of total streams, Lissen’s fan-centric approach ensures artists are compensated directly from the listening activity of their fans. This model empowers fans to support artists with their listening minutes, resulting in more meaningful interactions and sustained connections that extend beyond individual releases.Too Lost’s involvement aims to revitalize the community aspect of music, which has diminished under current passive royalty models. By encouraging fans to actively support artists, the platform offers new opportunities for superfans—those who drive music discovery and contribute massively to an artist’s success. Lissen’s interactive features are designed to restore the communal experience that has long been central to music enjoyment.Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO & Founder of Too Lost commented:“Too Lost is excited to partner with Lissen and to introduce our independent music to their platform. Their fan-centric royalty model ensures that our artists and labels are fairly compensated based on actual listener engagement, rather than platform-wide streaming totals. This aligns with our mission to empower artists and labels with transparent, equitable revenue streams and new opportunities to connect with their most loyal fans.”The combined efforts of Lissen and Too Lost will provide artists with the tools to manage their careers as businesses, offering enhanced access to engaged fans and returning the power of music discovery to those who actively participate in the listening experience. Lissen’s unique approach to discovery at both the song and experience level is positioned as a key differentiator, enabling artists to connect with fans who seek deeper engagement within a vibrant music community.About LissenLissen is an interactive music platform dedicated to enhancing fan engagement and supporting artists through innovative technology with a fan-centric royalty model.About Too LostToo Lost is a global music distribution company committed to empowering independent artists and labels with transparent, equitable solutions for music distribution and revenue generation. Too Lost delivers releases to over 450 stores and platforms worldwide, with a focus on empowering independent artists and labels through innovative technology.

