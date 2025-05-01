Hawaiʻi State Judiciary Launches AI-Powered KolokoloChat for Law Day 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary commemorated Law Day 2025 by launching its artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, KolokoloChat today, providing the public with a new way to find court information and resources on its website. This innovative tool streamlines interactions with the court and improves access to justice for all Hawaiʻi residents.

“In the Hawaiian language, Kolokolo is a verb meaning to track, investigate, seek evidence, and the word for “court” or “judiciary” is hoʻokolokolo, which is derived from the root word “kolokolo,” said Innovations Officer Angela Min. “We found it fitting to name the Judiciary’s first chatbot, KolokoloChat.”

KolokoloChat has been rigorously trained on a vast database of court rules, procedures, and frequently asked questions. It is designed to understand natural language, allowing users to interact in a conversational manner. KolokoloChat features include:

24/7 availability

Instant answers to frequently asked question

Access to online forms, and

Resources for court patrons including self-represented litigants.

“We are committed to modernizing our services and making the judicial system more responsive to the needs of all court users,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “KolokoloChat represents a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to leverage advancements in technology that enhance service to our community. By providing quick and easy access to vital information, we are empowering individuals to navigate the legal system with greater ease and confidence.”

“We are incredibly grateful to our project partners, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and Mahdi Belcaid, a faculty member in the Information and Computer Sciences Department, for the vital role they played in the chatbot’s development,” added Min. “This collaboration highlights the value of interagency partnerships in improving state government services. With their expertise in artificial intelligence and software engineering, the Judiciary will continuously enhance the chatbot to improve performance and user experience.”

The public is invited to explore KolokoloChat and experience the benefits of this innovative technology. Users will find the KolokoloChat icon in the lower right corner of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website.