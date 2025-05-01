ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 2-5) - Phoenix Area

: Alternate routes include using westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix. Northbound Loop 101 traffic exiting at Shea Boulevard can detour west to northbound Scottsdale Road to reach Loop 101.

Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via De Ventura and 90th Street also closed. Detours

(May 5) for widening project.

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between Shea Boulevard and Pima Road/Princess Drive

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed

to four lanes between State Route 143

(Hohokam Expressway)

and 32nd Street

(I-10 right lanes closed)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(May 5) for pavement work as part of the

Broadway Curve Improvement Project

Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street and the westbound off-ramp at 32nd Street closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road closed

Note

: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Plan on using alternate routes including the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 32nd Street and westbound off-ramp at 24th Street.

Note

University Drive closed in both directions at SR 143 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday