OPINION: Nuclear energy agreement secures jobs, national defense, energy independence

By Governor Brad Little and INL Director John Wagner

For three decades, Idaho has maintained a significant agreement with the federal government that balances environmental protection with scientific advancements. The Idaho Settlement Agreement has driven progress in the cleanup of legacy nuclear waste at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL) site while allowing vital energy and national security research and development work on behalf of our state and nation.

Those who drafted the Settlement Agreement understood the need for balance. They also understood the need for flexibility. That’s why they included a mechanism – a waiver provision – to permit research that could not have been anticipated in 1995 when the Agreement was established.

Recently, the State of Idaho and the Trump administration agreed on a waiver to the Settlement Agreement, helping secure our nation’s energy future while maintaining our commitment to Idaho’s environment. The waiver allows the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to pursue two specific activities at INL:

Research on a high burnup nuclear fuel cask from the North Anna Nuclear Generating Station in Virginia. This research will provide critical technical data to support Nuclear Regulatory Commission license renewals for the extended storage of spent fuel at 54 nuclear power plants in 28 states. Confidence in the safe storage of spent fuel is a critical component to the expansion of nuclear energy in our nation. Receipt of small quantities of nuclear fuel from U.S. university research reactors to enable their continued operation. University research reactors play an essential role in developing our nuclear workforce and achieving research outcomes across a variety of technical fields.

This waiver in no way impacts the agreement’s core protections or the U.S. Department of Energy’s cleanup commitments to our state.

So, why does this waiver matter to all Idahoans, regardless of where they live? We can think of several reasons:

Energy independence . Given rising energy demands, America needs more nuclear energy to meet those demands. The research enabled by this waiver will support the continued operation of America’s high-performing commercial nuclear reactor fleet, which provides nearly 20% of our nation’s electricity. This will also maintain our high confidence in spent fuel solutions for industry which will support development and deployment of advanced reactors. As Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, “The long-awaited American nuclear renaissance must launch during President Trump’s Administration.”

. Given rising energy demands, America needs more nuclear energy to meet those demands. The research enabled by this waiver will support the continued operation of America’s high-performing commercial nuclear reactor fleet, which provides nearly 20% of our nation’s electricity. This will also maintain our high confidence in spent fuel solutions for industry which will support development and deployment of advanced reactors. As Energy Secretary Chris Wright said, “The long-awaited American nuclear renaissance must launch during President Trump’s Administration.” Lower energy costs . Research enabled by this waiver will help nuclear utilities operate more efficiently, resulting in greater energy abundance in our nation. This could drive down costs for energy consumers.

. Research enabled by this waiver will help nuclear utilities operate more efficiently, resulting in greater energy abundance in our nation. This could drive down costs for energy consumers. National leadership . The ability to conduct the research enabled by the waiver is consistent with and essential to INL’s leadership as the nation’s nuclear energy research, development and demonstration laboratory.

. The ability to conduct the research enabled by the waiver is consistent with and essential to INL’s leadership as the nation’s nuclear energy research, development and demonstration laboratory. Jobs and economic growth. INL employs thousands of Idahoans, its nuclear research and development drives economic development and benefit across the state. INL works closely with Idaho’s universities to help prepare our students for meaningful careers here at home. Continued operation of university research reactors will positively impact workforce development in the nuclear energy industry across the nation and help drive the U.S. energy independence.

Idaho’s landmark Settlement Agreement has served our citizens well for three decades by striking a balance between environmental stewardship and the critical mission of a Department of Energy national laboratory in the global competition for economic, technological, and military leadership. The DOE has demonstrated a true commitment to meeting and exceeding milestones in the 1995 Settlement Agreement, and the State of Idaho has confidence they will continue to meet these obligations. This waiver continues to strike that balance by enabling critical research while compromising nothing on environmental protections vital to all Idahoans.

We are grateful to our partners: Secretary Wright and his DOE leadership team, Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, the INL’s leadership and dedicated workforce, the Idaho Cleanup Project’s (ICP) leadership and staff, and Idaho’s citizens, who have been so supportive of the world-class research taking place every day at INL while celebrating the cleanup progress that continues to be made.

The agreement signed three decades ago brought Idahoans together in common cause; together we will remain at the forefront of scientific and technological progress that helps us build resilience for a bright future while always protecting this remarkable place we call home.