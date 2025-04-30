Gov. Pillen Attends White House ‘Invest in America’ Event
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement celebrating the strength of Nebraska’s business community after attending President Donald Trump’s ‘Invest in America’ event at the White House.
“Bragging about Nebraska is the best part of my job, and I’m proud to highlight our hard-working agriculture, construction and manufacturing industries, as well as our dynamic small business owners and growing tech ecosystem. People around the country, and around the world, know that Nebraska is a special place for businesses to invest, build and grow because of our people.
President Trump’s vision for fixing trade and championing an ‘Invest in America’ policy is critical to our economy and our national security.”
During this afternoon’s event President Trump welcomed top executives from multiple companies pledging significant new U.S.-based investments.
