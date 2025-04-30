Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,472 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Attends White House ‘Invest in America’ Event

NEBRASKA, April 30 - CONTACT: 

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Attends White House ‘Invest in America’ Event

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement celebrating the strength of Nebraska’s business community after attending President Donald Trump’s ‘Invest in America’ event at the White House.

“Bragging about Nebraska is the best part of my job, and I’m proud to highlight our hard-working agriculture, construction and manufacturing industries, as well as our dynamic small business owners and growing tech ecosystem. People around the country, and around the world, know that Nebraska is a special place for businesses to invest, build and grow because of our people.

President Trump’s vision for fixing trade and championing an ‘Invest in America’ policy is critical to our economy and our national security.”

During this afternoon’s event President Trump welcomed top executives from multiple companies pledging significant new U.S.-based investments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Attends White House ‘Invest in America’ Event

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more