Governor Pillen's Pro-Water, Pro-Ag Legislation Advances

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen released the following statement after the Nebraska Legislature passed LB 317, which will form the Department of Water, Energy and Environment. This legislation was introduced at the request of the Governor. 

“Water is our lifeblood. As a farming and ranching state that is growing, this is the right time for Nebraska to create a modern model of stewardship and double-down on our work to protect and enhance our water resources. The newly structured Department of Water, Energy and Environment allows us to prioritize the management of both water quantity and water quality under the same leadership – while also streamlining duplicative government and cutting red tape. This legislation is a win-win for our state.” 

Gov. Pillen said he appreciated Senator Tom Brandt’s hard work to successfully advance this important legislation. Once signed into law, LB 317 will merge two existing code agencies: the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) with the Department of Environment and Energy (DEE).

In February, Gov. Pillen appointed Jesse Bradley to serve as interim director to both DEE and DNR. He will lead the restructured agency. 

The legislation will be signed into law by Governor Pillen next week.

