Oliver Domínguez Releases First English Single 'Open Up'

Oliver Domínguez by Daniel de Jesús. Shot at the The Private Studios in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

A Message of Support and Vulnerability from a Globally Rooted Artist

‘Open Up’ is about reaching out to someone who's hurting and letting them know they are not alone,” says Oliver. “Sometimes just knowing there’s someone who'll listen makes the weight more bearable.” — Oliver Domínguez

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Dominican artist and producer Oliver Domínguez breaks new ground with the release of his first English-language single Open Up , available worldwide on all major digital platforms starting Friday, May 2.Following the emotional depth and international scope of his 2023 EP Renacer, Open Up marks a milestone in Oliver’s musical evolution. The single delivers a soft rock sound layered with sincerity, offering a comforting message for those struggling in silence. With understated strength, the track reaches out to listeners as a reminder that vulnerability is not weakness—it’s connection.“‘Open Up’ is about reaching out to someone who's hurting and letting them know they don’t have to carry it all by themselves,” says Oliver Domínguez. “Sometimes just knowing there’s someone willing to listen makes the weight more bearable.”A Cross-Border CreationRecorded live between Italy and the Dominican Republic, Open Up blends international talent with personal authenticity. Francesca Karema’s nuanced drumming anchors the arrangement, while Carlos Mendoza’s electric guitar textures bring emotional depth. All remaining instrumentation—piano, bass, ambient layers, and vocals—were written, arranged, and performed by Oliver himself.Visual Companions to the ReleaseThe release of Open Up will be accompanied by both a music video and a lyric video, expanding the narrative of the song into powerful visual territory. The cover art, also part of the official press kit, visually reflects the song’s central themes of emotional openness and support.With Open Up, Oliver Domínguez invites a broader audience into his sonic world—one grounded in empathy, shaped by global experiences, and committed to telling stories that matter.

