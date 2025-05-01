Genius and Too Lost Announce Strategic Music Distribution Partnership

Genius partners with Too Lost to power Genius Distro—focusing on artist growth while Too Lost handles backend distribution and admin.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genius has announced a strategic partnership with Too Lost , a leading music technology company, to enhance its music distribution capabilities. This collaboration enables Genius Distro to concentrate on talent identification, marketing, and artist advocacy, while Too Lost provides a robust, user-friendly backend system to manage the complexities of music distribution and administration.The partnership will see Genius integrating its acclaimed editorial content—including platforms such as OpenMic and Verified—with Too Lost’s distribution services. This integration aims to offer artists a unique value proposition, empowering them to tell their stories more effectively and reach new audiences. Genius will also leverage its extensive social media presence and website to amplify artists’ voices, continuing its tradition of supporting emerging talent.Kayvan Daragheh, Director of Music Distribution at Medialab commented on the partnership:“Genius Distro is a small but ambitious team. Having access to Too Lost’s distribution technology is an amazing benefit, as it allows us to focus on identifying the right talent, marketing, and advocating for our artists. Too Lost’s tech stack makes handling the administrative sides of music distribution seamless, thanks to one of the most user-friendly backend experiences we’ve encountered.”The collaboration will also explore artist advance opportunities for select artists, with each case evaluated individually. The focus is on making strategic investments to grow the shared catalog, treating independent artists as equitable partners in their development.Genius Distro’s approach to distribution and promotion is highly personalized. The team works closely with Too Lost to pitch releases to digital service providers (DSPs), independent curators, and traditional press partners—aiming to foster engaged fan bases rather than passive listeners.Genius currently boasts over 12 million YouTube subscribers and more than 15 million followers across its social media channels, offering clients optimal exposure to new audiences. Too Lost distributes directly to over 450 outlets worldwide without intermediaries, further strengthening Genius’s ability to secure favorable deals with DSPs and expand its reach.About GeniusGenius is a leading platform for music discovery, artist story-telling, and fan engagement. The site boasts a global community and a strong track record of supporting emerging talent hungry to be heard.About Too LostToo Lost is a global music distribution company, delivering releases to over 450 stores and platforms worldwide, with a focus on empowering independent artists and labels through innovative technology.For more information about the partnership or to inquire about distribution opportunities, please contact:

