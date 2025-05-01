CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has passed, but FEMA is still here to help West Virginians.

If you have questions about your application, disagree with FEMA’s decision and would like to talk about next steps, or need to update your information, there are several ways to get in touch. You can:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC).

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open seven days a week.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can meet face-to-face with FEMA staff. Centers are still open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming counties. To find a center nearest you, visit fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

Though the deadline to submit an application was April 28, the process to receive assistance can take some time. If FEMA has a question about your application or is trying to schedule an inspection, we may call you. FEMA encourages applicants to answer calls from unknown numbers as we may be trying to reach you. If your phone number has changed since you applied, please let us know by calling our helpline, logging into your online account, or visiting a Disaster Recovery Center. If FEMA cannot reach you, we may temporarily pause your application and you will need to reach out to resume the assistance process.

Appeals are also a normal part of the FEMA assistance process. If you disagree with any part of your FEMA decision, you must submit an appeal within 60 days of the date on the determination letter. FEMA may need more information, such as receipts or the outcome of an insurance claim. You should make sure to open your FEMA determination letter and read it carefully. You can continue to appeal, even though the application deadline has passed.

FEMA staff will continue to support West Virginians in your recovery. Please reach out if you have questions.

For more information on West Virginia's disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861, and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

