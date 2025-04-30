Jordanian National Sentenced to Six Years for Threatening to Use Explosives and Attacking an Energy Facility

Hashem Younis Hashem Hnaihen, 44, a Jordanian national residing illegally in Orlando, was sentenced today to six years in federal prison for threatening to use explosives and destruction of an energy facility. A restitution hearing will be held at a future date to address the more than $450,000 in damages Hnaihen caused.

“Threatening to commit mass violence against American citizens and targeting businesses or institutions for destruction will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida. “Today’s sentence demonstrates the collective fortitude of our law enforcement partners to vigorously investigate and prosecute those who engage in acts of intimidation or violence against our communities.”

“This case highlights the strength of our partnerships and the tenacity of our investigators who are determined to protect the American people from those threatening the safety and security of our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor the FBI Tampa Field Office.

Restaurant damaged in attack with notes taped to the window.

According to court documents, beginning around June 2024, Hnaihen targeted and attacked businesses in the Orlando area for their perceived support for Israel. Wearing a mask, under the cover of night, Hnaihen smashed the glass front doors of businesses and left behind “Warning Letters.” In his letters, which were addressed to the President of the United States and the United States government, Hnaihen laid out a series of political demands, culminating in a threat to “destroy or explode everything here in whole America. Especially the companies and factories that support the racist state of Israel.”

Solar panels with cracked glass.

Hnaihen’s attacks escalated. At the end of June, as law enforcement worked to identify the masked attacker, Hnaihen broke into a solar power generation facility in Wedgefield, Florida, and spent hours systematically destroying solar panel arrays. He smashed panels, cut wires, and targeted critical electronic equipment. Hnaihen left behind two more copies of his threatening demand letter. Hnaihen’s attacks caused more than $450,000 in damage.

Following a multiagency effort, law enforcement identified Hnaihen and arrested him on July 11, 2024, shortly after another “Warning Letter” threatening to “destroy or explode everything” was discovered at an industrial propane gas distribution depot in Orlando.

The FBI and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, with valuable assistance from the Maitland Police Department, the Winter Park Police Department, the Orlando Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Varadan for the Middle District of Florida and Trial Attorneys Ryan White and George Kraehe of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.