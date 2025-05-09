TAC Sports Launches Mother's Day Promo: 'Giving Her the Break She Deserves'
This Mother’s Day, TAC is celebrating the superheroes in our lives with a promotion that gives back to moms — and gives kids a summer they’ll never forget.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Mother’s Day, TAC Sports is celebrating the superheroes in our lives with a special promotion that gives back to moms — and gives kids a summer they’ll never forget. For a limited time, families will receive $50 off their full-day summer camp registration as part of our final promotion of the season.
Our Mother’s Day Promo is about more than just savings — it’s about giving moms the break they truly deserve. With summer fast approaching, there’s no better time to plan ahead and secure an engaging, confidence-building experience for your child while enjoying peace of mind.
What Makes TAC Camps Special?
We go beyond just childcare - we provide all-inclusive programs that focus on your child's development in leadership, athletics, creativity, and confidence, all in a safe and fun environment.
And we’ve got the logistics covered too:
Nutritious snacks & hot lunch included
Extended care options before and after camp
Multiple locations across the GTA
Programs for ages 3.5 to 16, all summer long
So while your child is learning, growing, and making lifelong memories — you’ll enjoy a well-earned break knowing they’re in great hands.
⚡This is the FINAL discount available before summer begins — if you’ve been waiting, now is the time!⚡
Promo Code: MOMDESERVESIT25
Valid from May 9th, 2025 to May 12th, 2025
Register Now: www.tacsports.ca/summercamp
About TAC Sports
TAC Sports is Toronto’s premier provider of year-round sports, swim, and STEM programming. We focus on empowering youth through physical literacy, leadership, and high-quality instruction across a wide variety of activities.
