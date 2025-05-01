North Dakota Achieves Top Scores in 2025 American Consumer Satisfaction Index Report

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is pleased to announce that its Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) program has received outstanding results in the 2025 American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) report. This survey, conducted by the federal Office of Community Services (OCS), was sent to all the state's Community Action Agencies to gauge the performance of the state office across multiple customer service dimensions. The average score across the nation is 73, but North Dakota achieved an impressive score of 93.

The report highlights that North Dakota received a top score across all states in the following categories:

Distribution of Funds : Ensuring there is no interruption and maintaining the quality of the process.

: Ensuring there is no interruption and maintaining the quality of the process. Use of Discretionary Funds : Responsiveness to the needs of the network.

: Responsiveness to the needs of the network. Monitoring and Corrective Action : Consistency of monitoring.

: Consistency of monitoring. Linkages: Awareness of efforts and effectiveness of partnerships.

"I am incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts and dedication of our team and partners,” said Community Services Block Grant Administrator Ben Faul. “Achieving such high scores across multiple dimensions is a testament to our commitment to provide exceptional service and support to our community."

The survey was conducted by CFI Group, an independent consulting and market research firm, on behalf of the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), a division of OCS. The survey was fielded via email from December 3, 2024, to February 6, 2025. A total of 1,016 surveys were sent, and 546 were completed nationally resulting in an excellent response rate of 54%.

Commerce is incredibly proud of these achievements and looks forward to continuing its efforts to provide exceptional service to its Community Action Partners and the residents of North Dakota.

For more information about the Community Services Block Grant Program, visit https://www.commerce.nd.gov/community-services/low-income-programs/community-services-block-grant-csbg.