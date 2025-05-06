Governor Armstrong Proclaims North Dakota Tourism Week

In celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week from May 4-10, 2025, Gov. Kelly Armstrong has officially proclaimed this week as North Dakota Travel and Tourism Week. This proclamation underscores the significance of tourism in the state and the welcoming spirit of its residents.

This week serves to acknowledge the crucial role residents play in fostering the welcoming atmosphere that defines North Dakota and encourages visitors from around the world to explore the state's diversity and say “Hello.”

North Dakota's hospitality is a powerful economic driver. As the third largest industry, tourism had an estimated $5.7 billion total economic impact in 2024. This success is attributed to welcoming communities that invite visitors to unwind, connect, and discover the unique people and places that make the state special. Visitation grew by 5.3%, with more than 25.6 million total visitors to North Dakota, and visitor spending increased to $3.3 billion, an 8.8% increase. The tourism industry employs more than 43,000 people and supports over 3,000 businesses statewide.

"North Dakota's welcoming spirit and diverse attractions make our state a unique destination," said Armstrong. "The economic impact tourism has on our state, communities and businesses is significant and important to our economic growth.”

Through the "HELLO" campaign, travelers are invited to discover the local charm and beauty of North Dakota. Residents and visitors alike are encouraged to extend a warm welcome and enjoy the summer season with new experiences across the legendary state.

North Dakota’s Tourism Week aligns with the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week, an annual event celebrating the importance of travel and tourism to the U.S. economy. More information about Travel and Tourism Week can be found at https://ndgov.link/NTTW25.