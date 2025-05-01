News Release – DOH Encourages Community Awareness and Support for Mental Health

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH ENCOURAGES COMMUNITY AWARENESS AND SUPPORT FOR MENTAL HEALTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 1, 2025 25-045

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH), Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division (CAMHD), Adult Mental Health Division (AMHD), the Children’s Mental Health Acceptance (CMHA) Planning Hui and community partners are joining together in May to celebrate Mental Health Month.

“We are committed to removing barriers for those seeking help and supporting people with the resources they need to care for themselves and their families,” said Tia L. R. Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience, housed in the Office of the Governor. “Together with partners like CAMHD and AMHD, we’re working to create resilient communities where no one feels shame about their struggles, and we reach out when having a hard time — whether it’s talking story with a friend or professional help.”

Mental Health Month reminds us that it is essential for us to build supportive communities that empower those in need to seek the support and treatment they deserve. Mental health is a significant public health issue for all ages:

One in seven youth

One in five adults

Mental Health in Hawaiʻi

Fewer than one out of four public middle school students (about 23%) and about one out of five high school students (about 20%) got the kind of help they needed most of the time or always (among students who reported having felt sad, empty, hopeless, angry, or anxious).

Of public middle school students, about 34% have felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, so they stopped doing some usual activities; about 26% have seriously thought about killing themselves.

Of public high school students, in the past 12 months, about 35% felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, so they stopped doing some usual activities; about 16% have seriously considered attempting suicide.

“Too many of our keiki feel like they don’t know how to get the help they need,” said Keli Acquaro, administrator for CAMHD. “Every child deserves to feel seen, heard and supported when it comes to their mental health. Show the young people in your life that their mental health matters – listen without judgment, offer support and remind them they are not alone.”

More than one in three adults (37.1%) reported at least one day in the past 30 days when their mental health was not good.

More than one in eight adults (13.9%) have been diagnosed with a depressive disorder by a health professional.

“Mental health challenges touch many lives in Hawaiʻi, and prioritizing mental well-being is essential for the health of our entire community,” said Dr. Gavin Takenaka, administrator for AMHD.

Mental Health Month Events Statewide

keikimentalhealthmatters.com Help spread the word and join in sign waving on May 8. Stand alongside mental health providers, community organizations and advocates statewide and sign wave to bring awareness to the importance of mental health. For information about this and other statewide events, please visit

Green is the national color of mental health acceptance, representing hope, strength, support and encouragement for people with mental health concerns. The following buildings will display green lights in support of mental health:

Oʻahu:

May 1-31: Hawai‘i State Capitol, Board of Water Supply, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association (HMSA), Pali Momi Medical Center, Nalu Lani Plaza (Kakaʻako), Hawaiʻi Self Storage (Kaimukī and Kapolei), Hawaiki Tower and Windward Mall

April 28-May 2: IBM Building

May 5-9: Adventist Health Castle

May 26-30: Honolulu Hale and Blaisdell Center Arena

Kauaʻi:

May 1-31: YWCA of Kauaʻi and Wilcox Medical Center

May 1-15 and 22-31: Kaua‘i Veterans Center & Museum

Hawai‘i CARES 988 Aloha United Way 211 If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis or is in need of mental health support or resources call or text 988 or visitto connect with a locally trained counselor 24/7 who can help with linkage to behavioral health crisis services. Callor text, chat or email for over 4,000 local resources.

