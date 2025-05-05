JOS Strategically Enhances Client Services with ImagineNation's New Website Maintenance Offering

Streamlined Support: JOS Leverages ImagineNation's Web Expertise

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOS, a leading intelligence-based organic marketing agency, announced a strategic enhancement to its client services. This year, JOS will partner exclusively with its subsidiary, ImagineNation, a full-service design and web services agency, to provide comprehensive website maintenance and hosting support for all clients. This move allows JOS to further concentrate on its core marketing expertise while ensuring clients receive best-in-class, specialized website care.

Recognizing the critical role of a secure and high-performing website in today's digital marketing landscape, JOS is leveraging the dedicated web services expertise of ImagineNation. This transition ensures clients benefit from a team solely focused on website maintenance, leading to more proactive and efficient support. JOS will no longer provide direct website maintenance and hosting support.

The priority at JOS is to deliver exceptional marketing results for clients. By strategically partnering with ImagineNation for website maintenance, JOS is streamlining the service delivery and ensuring that clients receive specialized support for their critical online presence. This allows JOS to remain laser-focused on driving growth through our core marketing strategies while the clients' websites are expertly managed.

ImagineNation's new website maintenance offering provides a robust solution encompassing:

• Host & Website Monitoring: Continuous oversight for optimal performance and uptime.

• Plugin & Security Updates: Regular updates to maintain website functionality and security.

• Downtime Detection & Rapid Recovery: Swift identification and resolution of website issues.

• Malware Removal & Security Hardening: Proactive measures to safeguard against online threats.

• DNS Support for Email Deliverability: Ensuring reliable email communication.

• Best Practices for Site Performance & Configuration: Ongoing optimization for speed and efficiency.

This strategic alignment ensures that JOS' clients benefit from a dedicated team focused on the intricacies of website maintenance, acting as both a proactive measure and a reliable support system.

ImagineNation is committed to providing JOS' clients with reliable and comprehensive website maintenance services. Their expertise in web services ensures that websites remain secure, perform optimally, and support their overall marketing goals.

About JOS

JOS is an Atlanta-based intelligence-based organic marketing agency specializing in digital strategy, content marketing, SEO, public relations, and more. Committed to driving sustainable growth for its clients, JOS strategically partners with them to provide comprehensive solutions.

About ImagineNation

ImagineNation, a subsidiary of JOS, is a full-service art and design agency offering website design, development, and comprehensive website maintenance services. ImagineNation is dedicated to ensuring a strong and reliable online presence for clients.

