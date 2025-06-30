eCommunity™ Fiber Extends Secure Connectivity to Morrow’s Walking Trail With Calix SmartTown

Morrow walking trail gets connected: eCommunity™ Fiber & Calix bridge I-75 with Wi-Fi

MORROW, GA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ Fiber, a leading open-access fiber network provider, and Calix, a global leader in cloud and software platforms, today announced the deployment of a strategic wireless access location for Calix SmartTown to deliver secure community-wide Wi-Fi to subscribers across Morrow, Georgia. This deployment extends seamless connected devices from The District, across Interstate I-75, to benefit citizens enjoying the city’s popular walking trail.

eCommunity™ Fiber can easily and efficiently deploy and manage SmartTown thanks to its integration with the Calix Broadband Platform. With SmartTown, eCommunity™ Fiber is extending secure Wi-Fi to more people, advancing digital inclusion, and enriching outdoor recreational experiences for Morrow residents. The new Wi-Fi system provides reliable and high-performance internet access to an area previously underserved, allowing trail users to stay connected, access information, and enjoy the benefits of a connected community.

This deployment showcases the practical application of smart city infrastructure in improving the quality of life for citizens. The strategic expansion of Calix SmartTown is enabling eCommunity™ Fiber to bridge a connectivity gap and demonstrate the scalability and reach of their network beyond traditional urban centers.

The partnership with Calix is instrumental in realizing the vision of a truly connected Morrow. This deployment to the walking trail demonstrates eCommunity™ Fiber’s commitment to extending the benefits of the advanced network and SmartTown Wi-Fi to all corners of the city, ensuring that residents can access vital digital resources wherever they are.

“Secure broadband should not stop at the front door,” said John Durocher, chief customer officer at Calix. “With SmartTown, our customers are reimagining how and where secure connectivity can enhance the lives of their subscribers. By bringing safe and secure Wi-Fi to Morrow’s walking trail, eCommunity™ Fiber is transforming a shared space into an experience that prioritizes safety, connection, inclusion, and access. We are proud to partner with broadband service providers like eCommunity™ Fiber, whose teams are leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform and managed services to simplify their business, innovate for their subscribers, and grow their value.”

This initiative is a key component of Morrow’s broader smart city strategy, which aims to leverage advanced, community-wide connectivity to improve public services, enhance safety, and foster economic development. The successful deployment of Calix SmartTown to the walking trail serves as a model for future expansions to other public spaces and underserved areas within the city.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber is the public-facing brand of A2D, Inc., a Georgia-based open-access network provider dedicated to closing the digital divide in underserved communities across the U.S. By investing in cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, eCommunity™ Fiber empowers communities with the digital infrastructure needed to thrive in the 21st century. Get the latest updates at ecommunityfiber.com.

About Calix

Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud, and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix’s broadband platform, cloud, and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement, and services; innovate for their consumer, business, and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors, and the communities they serve. Read more at calix.com.

About the City of Morrow

The City of Morrow, located in Clayton County, Georgia, is committed to fostering innovation and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. Through strategic partnerships and forward-thinking initiatives, the city is building a digitally inclusive future, with developments like The District at Olde Town Morrow serving as a dynamic hub for community engagement and technological advancement. Learn more at thedistrictmorrow.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.