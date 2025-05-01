Oregon DEQ to reopen Clean Vehicle Rebate Program on May 22

The wait is over! The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today announced it will reopen the popular Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program on Thursday, May 22. In even more exciting news, the program will remain open longer this year due to funds awarded to DEQ last summer through the Climate Equity and Resilience Through Action grant. Any vehicles purchased or leased before May 22 are not eligible to apply for the rebate.

DEQ offers two rebates*:

Standard Rebate (Open to all Oregon residents, businesses, non-profits and government agencies): Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a new zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List.

Up to $2,500 for the purchase or lease of a battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, or a zero-emission ​motorcycle selected from the Standard Rebate Eligible Vehicle List. Charge Ahead Rebate (Open to low- and moderate-income households and nonprofit, low-income service providers): The Used Charge Ahead Rebate: $5,000 for the purchase or lease of an eligible used battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The New Charge Ahead Rebate: Up to $7,500 for the purchase or lease of an eligible new battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Select vehicle options from the Charge Ahead Eligible Vehicle List.



*You may only apply for one rebate.

To determine Charge Ahead Rebate eligibility for individuals, check DEQ’s Charge Ahead Rebate: Income Eligibility web page. Charge Ahead Rebate applicants can prequalify by completing the prequalification application to receive a voucher to be used at participating dealerships.

“The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program is enormously popular,” said DEQ Air Quality Transportation Section Manager Rachel Sakata. “By helping to offset the cost of an electric vehicle, it continues to be one of the best ways many individuals and families can gain access to cleaner transportation and improve air quality across the state.”

The Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program receives at least $12 million annually, or 45% of the state’s Vehicle Privilege Tax. Last year, overwhelming demand closed the program after just two months. However, the $31 million CERTA grant will expand the Charge Ahead Rebate option, giving more low- and moderate-income households access to savings. DEQ will monitor rebates and is required to suspend the program once funds are depleted. The agency will announce the closure date at least 30 days in advance.

Applicants have six months from date of purchase or lease to apply for a rebate. However, people are encouraged to apply early and track available rebate funding online. If approved applications are submitted after funds are depleted, those applicants will be placed on a waitlist for payment in early spring 2026.

Electric vehicles purchased or leased before May 22, 2025 will not receive state rebates and will not be placed on a waiting list, but they may still qualify for federal tax credits.

A variety of state agencies and public electric utilities offer savings on electric vehicle purchases, leases or charging infrastructure. The Go Electric Oregon website lists available incentives and provides helpful information for potential electric vehicle buyers and lessees.

DEQ’s Oregon Clean Vehicle Rebate Program web page has all the details. Please visit the EV Rebate Contact web page to ask questions. You may register at OCVRP Sign Up to receive program updates by email.