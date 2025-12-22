Potential High Winds and Mountain Snow Prompt OEM To Urge Caution During Holiday Travel and Power Outages

As Oregonians prepare for one of the busiest travel periods of the year, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging residents and visitors to take extra precautions. A series of weather systems will bring rain, mountain snow, and increasingly strong winds through Wednesday, creating potentially hazardous travel conditions across the state and may bring additional power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, waves of snow showers, gusty coastal winds, and a potential for strong inland winds may impact travel—particularly over mountain passes, on the coast and along the I‑5 corridor.

Weather Hazards to Expect

Mountain Snow and Pass Travel

Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, with snow levels between 2,500 and 4,000 feet .

. Travelers crossing the Cascades should expect slick roads, reduced visibility.

Strong Winds

Breezy to gusty winds return to the coast and Coast Range today, with a 45–70% chance of gusts exceeding 45 mph .

. A stronger wind event is possible Wednesday, with a 25–50% chance of major wind impacts , including: 45–58 mph gusts inland 55–70 mph gusts along beaches and headlands

, including: The I‑5 corridor may experience up to six hours of peak gusts , though exact timing remains uncertain.

, though exact timing remains uncertain. A 10–25% chance of thunderstorms exists along the coast today, bringing the potential for locally heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds, and occasional lightning.

Coastal Thunderstorms

River Conditions

Minor flooding will persist along the Pudding River at Aurora through today, though levels are trending downward.

through today, though levels are trending downward. Latest river forecasts: https://water.noaa.gov/

Safety Concerns Beyond the Weather

Fallen Trees and Power Outages

Recent heavy rainfall has left soils saturated across western Oregon. Combined with strong winds, this increases the likelihood of downed trees and power lines. Travelers should be prepared for:

Sudden road blockages

Localized outages

Delays on major routes

Tree limbs can break without warning, especially in high winds or under the weight of snow and ice, so be extra cautious when walking outdoors.

Read more about power outage safety here.

Hazardous Water Conditions

OEM strongly advises the public to stay out of rivers, streams, and coastal waters. As runoff from last week’s atmospheric river continues moving through the system:

Waterways contain high levels of debris , including branches and logs

, including branches and logs There is potential for sewage contamination

Fast‑moving, cold water increases the risk of injury or drowning

Travel Preparedness Guidance

Check Conditions Before You Go

Expect delays and allow extra travel time. Rushed drivers are unsafe drivers.

Fill up your gas tank. Be prepared for taking longer detours or remaining idle for an extended periods of time due to traffic jams by having plenty of gas in your tank.

Be prepared for taking longer detours or remaining idle for an extended periods of time due to traffic jams by having plenty of gas in your tank. Visit TripCheck.com or call 511 for real‑time road conditions, chain requirements, and incident updates.

or call for real‑time road conditions, chain requirements, and incident updates. Make sure you have Wireless Emergency Alerts activated on your phone and are Signed up for emergency alerts for the area in Oregon you are visiting by going to ORAlert.gov and typing in your destination’s zip code.

and are Signed up for emergency alerts for the area in Oregon you are visiting by going to ORAlert.gov and typing in your destination’s zip code. If you are visiting another state, search for that state’s Department of Emergency Management and look for their instructions on how to receive alerts.

If you end up stuck in snow, keep your car running as much as possible to stay warm, but keep the area around your exhaust pipe clear.

Give Snowplows Space

Pack an Emergency Car Kit

OEM recommends every vehicle carry:

Warm clothing and blankets

Water and non‑perishable food

Flashlight and extra batteries

Chains and traction devices

Ice scraper and shovel

First‑aid supplies

Phone charger and backup power

Sand or kitty litter for traction

A hand cracked weather radio.

If You Encounter Downed Trees or Power Lines

Never touch or move downed lines

touch or move downed lines Report hazards to local authorities

Treat all lines as energized

Looking Ahead