North Dakota Unveils New ND Icon

North Dakota’s new icon was unveiled at the 2025 North Dakota Travel Industry Conference. This icon is a colorful representation of the state’s geography, scenery, and spirit. It will be used in conjunction with the “Be Legendary” brand, which for more than 20 years has signified the state’s adventure, hospitality, and pioneering ambition.

"The new ND Icon captures the essence of North Dakota – a place where our opportunities are as big as our skies, and our smiles are as bright as our sunsets," said Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman. "It will serve as a powerful symbol of our shared identity and a source of pride for all North Dakotans."

The public was invited to participate in choosing the new icon through a widely advertised poll, which garnered over 10,000 responses, with 80% favoring the selected icon.

The icon was designed in collaboration with state and local tourism officials and by the experienced marketing professionals at North Dakota advertising agency, The Good Kids. It is inspired by North Dakota's vast and beautiful landscape, characterized by its wide-open spaces, stunning sunsets, and rural charm. It also draws upon the authentic and compelling voice of the "Be Legendary" brand:

Honest: Reflecting the state's genuine and trustworthy character.

Real: Communicating in an approachable, conversational, and human style.

Spirited: Conveying the state's energy, dynamism, and enthusiasm.

Optimistic: Expressing excitement about North Dakota's future potential and the endless possibilities it offers.

The icon will be used in a variety of applications to promote North Dakota and instill a sense of pride and unity among residents and help improve awareness for our state to attract visitors, businesses, and new residents.

Get your own ND merchandise at https://belegendary.link/ShopND.