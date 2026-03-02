North Dakota earns first-ever Governor’s Cup for corporate facility investment

North Dakota has achieved a historic economic development milestone, earning its first Governor’s Cup from Site Selection Magazine for having the most qualifying new and expanded corporate facilities per capita in 2025. The award highlights the state’s growing success in attracting private sector investment and building long-term economic momentum.

North Dakota secured the No. 1 ranking with 145 qualifying projects, a significant accomplishment for a state of just over 800,000 residents. Gov. Kelly Armstrong emphasized that this recognition is the result of years of intentional planning and strategic investment in infrastructure and other areas.

“This achievement is the product of steady, coordinated effort and a holistic approach to economic development,” said Gov. Armstrong. “Communities, lawmakers and industry partners have all played a role in positioning North Dakota for long-term success. We’re proud of the momentum we’ve built, and we’re just getting started.”

North Dakota regions excelled across multiple metro and micropolitan categories, demonstrating broad-based strength statewide:

Fargo ranked among the top Tier 2 metros for projects per capita.

ranked among the top Tier 2 metros for projects per capita. Grand Forks secured the No. 1 spot among Tier 3 metros for projects per capita.

secured the No. 1 spot among Tier 3 metros for projects per capita. Minot followed closely, showcasing growing midsized market momentum.

followed closely, showcasing growing midsized market momentum. Williston ranked No. 1 among all U.S. micropolitan areas.

These rankings reflect the strong partnerships, skilled workforce and long-term infrastructure planning that continue to elevate North Dakota’s competitive position.

About the Governor’s Cup Criteria

Projects counted toward the Governor’s Cup represent new or expanded corporate facilities that meet at least one of the following criteria:

A capital investment of $1 million or more

Creation of 20 or more new jobs

Construction of at least 20,000 square feet of new space

These include headquarters, manufacturing facilities, R&D centers, data centers and logistics operations.

To read more about the Governor’s Cup, visit https://siteselection.com/governors-cup-part-ii-welcome-to-the-club/.