North Dakota Department of Commerce announces final round of Rural Catalyst Grant recipients

Nine rural communities across North Dakota have been awarded a combined $2.5 million through the Rural Catalyst Grant program to support locally driven projects that strengthen community vitality and long-term economic development. The funding will help communities implement strategic initiatives that address local priorities, build capacity and catalyze sustainable growth in small towns across the state. 94 applications were submitted for over $18M in requests.

The 2026 grant recipients and award amounts are:

Bowman County Fire Department – $500,000

City of Harvey, SMP St. Alosius Oncology Center – $500,000

Red River Regional Council, Reyleck Project – $500,000

City of Walhalla, outdoor aquatic facility – $465,526

City of Mooreton, residential housing development/redevelopment project – $350,821

City of Lakota, satellite health clinic project – $104,633

City of Edinburg, Market on Main Grocery Store – $49,652

Roosevelt Custer Regional Council, Home on the Range – $25,000

South Central Dakota Regional Council, James River Senior Citizens Center, Inc. – $4,368

“What makes the Rural Catalyst Grant so valuable is that it helps communities that have ideas but not necessarily the funds to take the next step forward,” said Gwen Crawford, City Administrator for the City of Valley City and Rural Catalyst Grant reviewer. “Whether it’s supporting new projects, adding on to projects that were already in place or helping the community fill a vital need, this program helps remove barriers that can slow progress and gives community members the support they need to turn good ideas into real projects that strengthen their local economy and quality of life.”

“These projects represent the kind of thoughtful, community-driven investments that create lasting impact in rural North Dakota,” said Nicolette Blumler, Rural Catalyst Grant Administrator. “By pairing state funding with strong local matches, we’re ensuring these efforts are not only catalytic, but sustainable. We’re proud to support communities as they turn strategic priorities into tangible improvements that enhance quality of life and economic resilience.”

The Rural Catalyst Grant program was made possible through legislation passed by the North Dakota Legislature in Senate Bill 2390 (SB 2390). Each award includes a one-for-one community non-state match, ensuring local investment and sustainability. All available program funds have now been awarded, making this the final round of Rural Catalyst Grant funding under SB 2390.

For more information on the Rural Catalyst Grant program, click HERE.