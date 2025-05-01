New Nebraska Public Media Podcast Debuts on Law Day With Meyer v. Nebraska Case

Law Day, May 1, marks the debut of a new podcast series from Nebraska Public Media. Meyer v. Nebraska: "From small-town Nebraska to landmark Supreme Court case" is the inaugural podcast and features Judge Rachel Daugherty and Clerk of the District Court Wendy Dethlefs in the storytelling.

Daugherty and Dethlefs regularly use Meyer v. Nebraska in their local educational and outreach programming.

Former Chief Justice Mike Heavican is the voice of Judge Charles Letton of the Nebraska Supreme Court. Letton dissented from the majority in the Meyer case.

The podcast introduction begins with, “In the 1920s, a Nebraska law made teaching German to children illegal. Soon after the law went into effect, Robert Meyer was arrested, charged, and convicted. Rather than paying a fine, he fought. Meyer’s defiance rippled through the United States legal system for years to come.”

Listen to the podcast: https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/series-media/once-again-audio/season-1-audio-16512/meyer-v-nebraska-50027488/