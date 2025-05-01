State Superintendent Ellen Weaver Applauds Passage of Educator Assistance Act

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver released the following statement after the House gave final approval to H.3196 this week. The legislation is known as the Educator Assistance Act.

"The Educator Assistance Act is a major step forward for South Carolina’s teachers—and ultimately, for the students they serve.

As we work to attract and retain excellent educators in every classroom, this legislation delivers meaningful support through commonsense changes and streamlined processes. I’m grateful to Chairlady Shannon Erickson, Chairman Greg Hembree, and the General Assembly for their leadership in championing this effort.

Once signed by Governor McMaster, the Educator Assistance Act (H.3196) will help reengage veteran educators, simplify certification renewals, provide greater transparency around teacher contracts and assignments, and establish a statewide sick leave bank—all important steps in supporting our education workforce.

We have real momentum in education right now, and we’re not stopping. Together, we’re working to make South Carolina the best place to teach, learn, and lead."

