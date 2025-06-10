Free Summer Meals Available for South Carolina Children & Teens

Free, nutritious meals are being served once again this summer to South Carolina children and teens age 18 and under. Hundreds of local sites across the state are now open and participating in the Summer Break Café (SBC) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) programs.



These federally funded programs, administered by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE), ensure children can continue receiving healthy meals while school is out.



“Summer meals are one of the most vital ways we support South Carolina students year-round,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “We are incredibly grateful to the school districts and local partners who will work tirelessly to ensure no child goes without a meal this summer. Summer Break Café offers more than nutrition: it provides partnership and peace of mind for struggling families. The result is stronger communities and a brighter, healthier future for our young people.”



From June through August, more than 1,200 sites will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks at schools, libraries, parks, churches, and community centers. Meals and serving times vary by location.



Select eligible sites in rural areas may also offer grab-and-go meals (non-congregate options) to give families added convenience and flexibility.



In 2024, nearly 3.2 million meals were served across South Carolina through these summer food service programs.



To find a Summer Food Service Program meal site near you, you can:

Visit the USDA Summer Meal Site Finder

Call 211, 1-866-3-Hungry, or 1-877-8-Hambre

Text "SUMMER" or "VERANO" to 914-342-7744

Call the USDA Hotline at 1-866-348-6479