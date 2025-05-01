DIVINE TIMING: The Sacred Order Foretells a Spiritual Awakening Ahead of the Upcoming Vatican Conclave

The Sacred Order and the Mystical Legend of Saint Francis of Assisi Roger L. Brooks, Author

VATICAN CITY, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the recent passing of Pope Francis, the eyes of the world turn once again toward Vatican City and the conclave scheduled to begin on May 7, 2025. In a timely literary release, author Roger L. Brooks offers readers a gripping exploration of Vatican intrigue, Renaissance art, and ancient artifacts in his new historical thriller, The Sacred Order and the Mystical Legend of Saint Francis of Assisi.Set against the backdrop of real Vatican history, the novel intertwines fact and fiction that collide with contemporary events. At its heart lies the pivotal 2013 resignation of Pope Benedict XVI—an unprecedented moment in modern Church history—which sets in motion a secret command to protagonist, Anthony Brunelli: uncover The Sacred Order left behind by Saint Francis of Assisi. This hidden mission unfolds ultimately inspiring the election of Pope Francis after Brunelli’s powerful address inside the Sistine Chapel—where the College of Cardinals will soon convene for the upcoming conclave. Brooks masterfully connects historical figures and artifacts with fictional narrative threads, offering a thought-provoking exploration of faith, power, and destiny.Beyond mystery and suspense, The Sacred Order delivers a profound message of human connection, and the deeply personal spiritual journey toward direct communion with God. Emulating the teachings of Saint Francis, the novel emphasizes spiritual authenticity and personal revelation, echoing Pope Francis’s own enduring mission of inclusive spirituality and compassion for all souls. Protagonist Anthony Brunelli’s journey illustrates these powerful themes, demonstrating how spiritual discovery and inner truth can profoundly transform one’s understanding of faith and humanity.“My goal was to write a story deeply rooted in authentic history and Franciscan ideals, and weave it into the fascination and suspense of the Vatican’s hidden corridors,” says Brooks. “The timing of Pope Francis’s passing and the subsequent conclave adds an extraordinary layer of relevance to the narrative.”Some critics are comparing the work to Dan Brown’s, The Da Vinci Code. An excerpt from an article on MSN.com reads, “Like The Da Vinci Code, The Sacred Order revolves around symbols hidden in plain sight. Brown gave readers a new way to view Leonardo’s masterpieces, forever changing how many look at The Last Supper. Brooks performs a similar alchemy with Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment in the Sistine Chapel, suggesting that when viewed from a different perspective—literally upside down—the fresco reveals hidden Franciscan symbols that have gone unnoticed for centuries.”The novel follows protagonist Anthony Brunelli, an acclaimed American artist whose lineage ties him directly to Saint Francis. The character is inspired by real-life internationally renowned painter Anthony Brunelli, a longtime friend of the author. Brooks and Brunelli have shared a close bond spanning over four decades, making the character’s journey all the more personal and authentic.Brunelli finds himself drawn into a dangerous web of secrets involving the papal conclave, the hidden truths guarded by the Franciscan Order, and a relic whose revelation could alter the very foundations of the Catholic faith.Meticulously researched and vividly rendered, The Sacred Order invites readers to delve into an absorbing narrative that resonates deeply with current events. As Vatican authorities prepare to elect a new pope beneath Michelangelo’s The Last Judgment, Brooks’s novel provides a thrilling context that echoes real-life historical and spiritual dilemmas.The Sacred Order and the Mystical Legend of Saint Francis of Assisi is available in print on Amazon and bn.com websites, and audiobook found on Audible, Spotify, or Apple Books. The title is an imprint of AR PRESS.

