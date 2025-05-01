Eventdex Launches Voice & Chat AI Assistant to Elevate Real-Time Event Engagement

Eventdex Voice & Chat AI Assistant

𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭, 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 & 𝐭𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐞 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 & 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬.

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventdex, a leading provider of end-to-end event technology, proudly unveils its new AI assistant, a smart, voice and chat event assistant built to revolutionize how people experience events. Seamlessly integrated into the Eventdex event management software and accessible via mobile and web, the assistant provides instant, intelligent, and conversational support for attendees, exhibitors, and organizers alike.

The AI for event management solution acts as a digital concierge, available 24/7 within the app, offering real-time answers to questions about schedules, speaker sessions, exhibitor booths, venue navigation, and more. Whether an attendee wants to know, “When does the next session start?” or “Where is Booth #214?”, the smart event assistant delivers personalized answers instantly, eliminating the need for printed guides or on-site help desks.

As event attendees demand faster, smarter support, this AI-powered event solution steps in to close the information gap. By enabling real-time, contextual responses to a wide range of queries, the virtual assistant for events ensures users feel informed, empowered, and always a step ahead. The assistant understands the intent behind each query, tailoring responses based on the attendee’s role and preferences, whether they are a speaker, exhibitor, or general participant.

This isn’t just another event chatbot software, it’s a dynamic, intelligent event assistant that communicates via both voice and text. Users can speak into their phone or type out their query, and the AI agent responds immediately with relevant details drawn from the live event database. Besides, the AI assistant's chat feature also has the ability to directly search the web and provide relevant information like the weather, traffic, and any other real-time information. This dual-mode communication makes it ideal for on-the-go environments like trade shows, expos, conferences, and galas where multitasking is the norm. The launch of this voice and chat event assistant sets a new standard for event chatbot integration within the industry. By embedding this digital assistant for event attendees directly into the Eventdex event management software, there’s no need for third-party platforms or complex setup. Everything attendees and organizers need is right inside the event app, ready to respond, guide, and support.

𝘿𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙖 𝙈𝙞𝙠𝙠𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙣𝙞, 𝘾𝙀𝙊 𝙤𝙛 𝙀𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙚𝙭, 𝙚𝙢𝙥𝙝𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙪𝙢𝙖𝙣-𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘 𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣 𝙗𝙚𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙤𝙡: “𝙒𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙣𝙚𝙬 𝘼𝙄 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙬𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙣𝙤𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨; 𝙬𝙚’𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖 𝙨𝙢𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧, 𝙨𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙟𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙚. 𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙣 𝘼𝙄-𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙣 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙚𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙛𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡, 𝙝𝙚𝙡𝙥𝙛𝙪𝙡, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡.” 𝙃𝙚 𝙖𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙙, “𝙊𝙪𝙧 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙞𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙣 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙚𝙣𝙟𝙤𝙮𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡-𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨 𝙚𝙭𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙡𝙮 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩.”

The benefits extend far beyond attendees. Event organizers now have access to an admin-level version of the AI event support tool, helping them retrieve internal data, reduce repetitive inquiries, and enhance on-site team coordination. With less time spent managing manual interactions, staff can focus on delivering high-value experiences. By offloading frequent questions to a responsive conversational AI for events, the Eventdex AI assistant lightens the load on event staff and allows attendees to take control of their journey. This positions Eventdex not just as a service provider but as a strategic partner, reshaping the landscape of B2B event software through automation and intelligence.

The AI agent is now live and operational. Attendees and organizers can access it through the mobile app for events or via browser at https://aichat.eventdex.com, where they can speak or type their queries and receive instant support.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱

Eventdex is a premier event technology platform headquartered in New Jersey, USA. Since its founding in 2016, Eventdex has remained committed to delivering smart event management tools that simplify event execution and enhance ROI. Its comprehensive suite includes tools for event registration, onsite badge printing, event ticketing, lead retrieval app, business matchmaking, event floor plan software, table and seat management, and now, AI-powered event support.

Serving a diverse client base across the globe, Eventdex supports hybrid event solutions, in-person gatherings, and virtual conferences through its scalable platform. From global summits and expos to niche fundraisers and networking receptions, Eventdex continues to redefine what’s possible through innovation, automation, and exceptional user experience.

𝐓𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐈 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱.𝐜𝐨𝐦 𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬@𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱.𝐜𝐨𝐦.

