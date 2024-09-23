Eventdex Introduces “Tap to Pay at Events” - Contactless Payments with Stripe and Square Integration for iOS

Eventdex Tap to Pay at Events

Eventdex launches "Tap to Pay at Events," a Stripe-powered feature that transforms contactless payments, enhancing event experiences with seamless transactions.

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventdex, a well-known name in the event management software industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of “Tap to Pay at Events”, a feature that is all set to transform your onsite event transactions. Powered by Stripe and Square, Tap to Pay turns any iOS device into a seamless contactless payment terminal, making it effortless than ever to move lines quickly and boost event revenue.

With our Tap to Pay with iPhone and other iOS device features, attendees can quickly complete their transactions using credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, or other wallets. All a person needs to do is just tap, get the badge, and they are all set. This instant processing not only expedites the event payment flow but also reduces wait times, allowing attendees to step into the event’s excitement without any delay.

For event organizers, Eventdex’s Tap to Pay payment comes in as a game-changer. The ability to handle event payments quickly and efficiently means you can process more transactions, drive up sales, improve attendee experience, and considerably boost your event’s revenue. Besides, Stripe and Square tap and pay also eliminate the need for attendees to physically hand over their credit cards or manually enter card details. No more tedious typing of card numbers one at a time or worrying about the security of your card being passed around. Instead, Eventdex’s touch to pay offers a contactless, secure, and incredibly fast way to process event payments.

This touch to pay on iPhone feature is integrated seamlessly into the Eventdex platform’s Scan Attendee app. This integration simplifies event organizers' operations, reduces logistical complications, and provides a professional event payment solution at every touchpoint. Furthermore, with Stripe and Square robust safety features, every transaction is protected with top-level encryption, offering a secure and dependable experience for both organizers and attendees. This Tap to Pay at Events feature is available in all the countries that has Stripe and Square support.

Tap to Pay for Events brings a new benchmark for contactless card payments and event badge printing, combining speed, efficiency, and security into one powerful feature. It streamlines your payment processes, enhances the overall event experience, and helps you capture and maximize revenue opportunities, all from the convenience of your iOS device.

Eventdex is committed to overcoming the dynamic challenges of the event management field. In just two weeks, during the pandemic, we delivered a world-class virtual event platform. Furthermore, with the easy availability of cost-effective smart devices, Evendex is coming up with cutting-edge and even more smart event solutions. Stay tuned for Apple intelligence and Eventdex’s proprietary matching AI algorithms that can do more wonders in the near future.

To explore how the Eventdex Tap to Pay can elevate your event payment experience, visit 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱.𝐜𝐨𝐦.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐝𝐞𝐱

Eventdex is a pioneer event management platform recognized for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Jersey, Eventdex offers event organizers a powerful event management software for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events for registration, on-site event badging, event ticketing, attendee event engagement, lead retrieval solution, B2B event matchmaking, event networking and more. Eventdex’s event platform components are available standalone as well as a la carte, and it has an extensive range of integrations and features. Eventdex caters to events of all sizes, from trade shows and conferences to virtual event gatherings, making it a versatile option for event planning needs. With its focus on enhancing the attendee experiences, Eventdex has become a go-to solution for organizing unforgettable and successful events for thousands of customers and events. For more details, visit www.eventdex.com or email us at sales@eventdex.com.

