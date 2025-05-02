Albany Job Fair offers Veteran's Hour from 1pm-2pm ahead of Public Hours 2p-6p

Albany Job Fair Albany Job Fair 2025 Albany Job Fair 2025

The Albany Job Fair is on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 1pm to 6pm at the Holiday Inn, Latham, NY. This event features 50+ recruiting companies.

Devoting time exclusively to our veterans at the job fair is good for them and great for our employers.” — NYS Senator Jake Ashby

ALBANY NY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albany Job Fair is on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, from 1pm to 2pm exclusive;y for Veterans , 2pm to 6pm for the general public at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. The Albany Job Fair features more than 50 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.The Albany Job Fair distributes over 1,200 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with” said Darcy Knapp, event director. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not. Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible."Military service means acquiring an array of specialized technical capabilities, developing communication and leadership skills, and focusing on a mission with total diligence. These are traits that employers are thrilled to find, particularly in a region plagued with skilled workforce shortages. Devoting time exclusively to our veterans at the job fair is good for them and great for our employers," said NYS Senator Jake Ashby.“As someone who ‘s currently serving in the National Guard, I know that the transition from military to civilian life doesn’t always come with a clear roadmap, especially when it comes to meaningful employment. Our Veterans have the skills, discipline, and drive to succeed in any field; they just need the right opportunities. Job fairs like this help make that happen, connecting Veterans with employers who understand and value their experience. I’m proud to support efforts like this, and I’m grateful to everyone working to make sure Veterans have the tools they need to thrive,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy."Helping our veterans find meaningful employment is one of the most important ways we can honor their service,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. “Job fairs like this one not only connect veterans to great career opportunities but also remind them that their service is respected and appreciated long after their uniforms are retired."Meet recruiters including: A New England Nanny, Albany Broadcasting, Albany County Civil Service, Albany Police Dept, Anderson Security Services, Belvedere Health Services, City of Albany, Conifer Park, Culligan Water, East Coast Resumes, Empire Education Corp. – Mildred Elley, Express Employment Professionals, Home Leasing, Janitronics, John Ray & Sons, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Local 669, McNulty Veteran Business Center, Nassau Financial Group, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, NPA Financial, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Labor, NYS Dept of Taxation and Finance, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Homeland Security, NYS Information and Technology Service, NYS Insurance Fund, NYS Office of Child and Family, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts System, NYSTRA, Office of the New York State Comptroller, Redshift Recruiting, Rycor HVAC, St Catherine's Center for Children, Together For Youth, TSA, Unity House of Troy, Upstate Services Group, US Navy, Van Rensselaer Manor, Zongrone Insurance. Check the website daily for new recruiters being added!Join us May 14, 2025, from 1p-6p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting, East Coast Resumes and SEO Web Mechanics.

