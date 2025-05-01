Saddle up! Adelaide Equestrian Festival returns

Release date: 01/05/25

More than 30,000 spectators are anticipated to enjoy four days of elite horse riding, as the Adelaide Equestrian Festival returns to the Adelaide Park Lands today.

More than 70 elite equestrian athletes and their horses will be taking to the Arena and Cross Country course for a truly spectacular, family-friendly four-day event.

The prestigious event delivers a vibrant, action-packed four-day showcase of disciplines including Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping.

This year will mark the 25th year of the festival taking place in South Australia and attracts a significant influx of interstate and international visitors alongside South Australians looking to witness the very finest athleticism and horsemanship.

Supported by the South Australian government, the event is the only 5-Star equestrian event in the Southern Hemisphere and the only Horse Trials held in the heart of a major city anywhere in the world.

The event kicks off today with a free Community Day thanks to the generosity of ResourceCo. Friday sees the Dressage action continue thanks to Pryde’s Easifeed followed by an action-packed day of Cross Country thanks to RB Sellars on Saturday, with the crescendo of ATCO Show Jumping on Sunday.

Adelaide Equestrian Festival 2025 takes place in the Adelaide Park Lands.

Tickets can be purchased at www.adelaideequestrianfestival.com.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Elite equestrian athletes and spectators from all over the world, will experience the only 5-star equestrian event in the southern hemisphere right in the heart of our boutique city.

I am proud to support the Adelaide Equestrian Festival, which showcases why South Australia is a leading events destination, while bringing tens of thousands of visitors to our city to help boost visitation for our local businesses.

Attributable to Greg Rolton, Adelaide Equestrian Festival

We welcomed more than 30,000 spectators to Victoria Park/Pakapakanthi in 2024 and we anticipate this number to grow as the sport of eventing continues to gain momentum following a successful performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While the LA 2028 Olympics and 2032 home soil Brisbane Olympics may seem like a long way away, it is at this point that our experienced and rising Australian equestrian athletes are already in training and preparing in order to be considered for the Australian team.

It’s not often that you can find a sporting event that caters to everyone. We’re incredibly proud to showcase the very best equestrian athletes from around the country while ensuring that even the youngest attendees are entertained with live music, kids’ activations and a newly expanded family-friendly food and beverage offering.