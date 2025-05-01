Governor Mills Declares May 1 as Law Day in Maine

Governor Mills today issued a proclamation declaring May 1, 2025 as "Law Day" throughout the State of Maine. Law Day has been celebrated annually on May 1 since its 1958 designation by President Eisenhower.

"In his Proclamation designating the first Law Day in 1958, President Eisenhower declared that America's protection of equal rights under the law 'distinguishes our governmental system from the type of government that rules by might alone'," said Governor Janet Mills. "On Law Day, and every day, I urge all Maine people to join with me in standing up to protect the rule of law."

The text of the Governor's proclamation is as follows:

WHEREAS, Law Day is a "day of national dedication to the principles of government under law," as stated by President Dwight Eisenhower, who established the first nationwide commemoration in 1958; and

WHEREAS, the Constitution has established a framework for government that strengthens and unites our nation under the rule of law; and

WHEREAS, upholding the rule of law is vital for protecting rights enshrined in the Constitution and ensuring a foundation for freedom and liberty for all Americans; and

WHEREAS, affirming a commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law provides for the common good and calls for collective responsibility to one another; and

WHEREAS, the 2025 Law Day theme of "The Constitution's Promise: Out of Many, One." urges us to take pride in the Constitution, and commemorate how it bridges our divides to bring us together as a united nation;

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that I, Janet T. Mills, Governor of the great state of Maine, do hereby proclaim Thursday, May 1, 2025 as Law Day in Maine, and I urge citizens, schools, businesses and others in Maine to use this occasion to preserve and strengthen the rule of law that unites us.