Judicial commission special elections coming soon



1 May 2025

Beginning next week, voting opens for attorneys eligible under Rule 10 to vote in special elections for lawyer members of the judicial commissions for the 6th (Platte County), 7th (Clay County and 22nd (St. Louis city) circuits. Voting eligibility is determined by an attorney’s county of residence.

Questions about the elections should be directed to the local circuit clerk for each election.

Details for each election can be found on the Judicial Vacancies page . Voting in all three elections closes at midnight Tuesday, June 3.

