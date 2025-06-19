Heritage Signs & Displays Expands to Greensboro to Brand Workplace Interiors and Environments Across the Triad

Team members at Heritage Signs & Displays celebrate the launch of its Greensboro office Branded lobby interior at Revity Federal Credit Union's Greensboro branch featuring a custom acrylic logo sign and full wall wraps produced and installed by Heritage Signs & Displays. Interior branding for MooseFit in Greensboro, NC, featuring dimensional lettering and a halo-lit logo sign by Heritage Signs & Displays

Veteran-owned visual solutions provider opens Greensboro office to nurture branded workplace interiors and event environments across the Triad region

It’s about investing in long-term relationships, cultivating our team and nurturing visual environments that reflect our clients’ mission and culture with excellence.” — Joe Gass, President & CEO

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays (Heritage), a veteran-owned leader in branding workplace interiors and event environments, announces the launch of its newest market presence in Greensboro, North Carolina. This expansion strengthens the company’s ability to serve organizations throughout the Piedmont Triad, including Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, with purpose-driven visual solutions.

The Triad region is home to a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, higher education, logistics, aerospace and healthcare. Heritage has long supported organizations in this area, delivering branded workplace interiors and event graphics to institutions and businesses throughout the region. The new Greensboro office formalizes that ongoing presence and enhances Heritage’s ability to respond with greater speed, care and precision.

“Expanding into Greensboro enhances our ability to partner with clients in this vibrant region,” said Joe Gass, president and CEO of Heritage. “It’s not just about growing our footprint. It’s about investing in long-term relationships, cultivating our team and nurturing visual environments that reflect our clients’ mission and culture with excellence.”

Heritage specializes in branding workplace interiors through impactful visual displays such as timeline walls, core values walls, environmental graphics, lobby signs, donor recognition walls and more. Each project is brought to life through collaborative consultation, expert design, in-house production and professional installation. The company transforms event environments with custom solutions including wall and floor graphics, lenticular displays, elevator and escalator graphics, meter boards and backdrops. Heritage further supports clients through commercial printing services that deliver high-quality marketing materials such as conference programs, annual reports and educational materials.

With established presence in Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington DC and Richmond, the addition of Greensboro strengthens Heritage’s regional network while reinforcing its commitment to the Carolinas. Strategically located between Charlotte and Raleigh, the Greensboro market expansion enables Heritage to provide support across a wider geography. It increases project responsiveness and logistical efficiency for clients across the Carolinas. As Heritage continues to grow, the Greensboro presence will serve as a key hub for creating high-impact branded environment projects. The team will work closely with clients to turn creative vision into tangible experiences that inspire, inform and engage.

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in the visual transformation of workplace interiors and event environments with exceptional project management, design, production and installation services. In all things, the company seeks to honor God by serving others with excellence. As a veteran-owned business, Heritage strives to be a valued resource and collaborative partner for its clients' needs across the United States.

For more information, visit https://heritagecustomsigns.com.

