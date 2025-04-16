Heritage Signs & Displays Wins Big at 2024 PICA Awards

Members of the Heritage Team at 2024 PICA Awards FujiFilm Best Wide Format Award Heritage Signs & Displays Logo

In a fiercely competitive field, Heritage earns 16 awards—led by its 2nd consecutive FujiFilm Best Wide Format Award for a lenticular event display.

This kind of result isn’t achieved by one person or one project, it’s the outcome of strong collaboration, daily discipline, and a unified commitment to excellence across the board” — Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Signs & Displays (Heritage), a veteran-owned leader in branding workplace interiors and event environments, was recognized with multiple top honors at the 2024 Printing Industry of the Carolinas (PICA) Awards, held on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at the Hilton Charlotte Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The PICA Awards reflect an industry-wide evaluation of technical and creative excellence across a wide range of categories. Entries are judged on visual quality, print precision, finishing, complexity, and overall execution. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year Heritage has received the prestigious Best Wide Format Award—an achievement that underscores the company’s consistent excellence and leadership in the category. It also reinforces Heritage’s continued role as a trusted provider of high-impact branding solutions for corporate interiors, trade associations, universities, and national events.

Established in 1966, the PICA Awards Competition is owned and managed by the Printing Industry of the Carolinas. The program continues to recognize companies that blend fine craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology to produce outstanding printed products. Winners are honored annually at the PICA Awards Banquet.

This year’s PICA Awards, now in its 59th year, drew over 500 entries from printing companies across North and South Carolina, celebrating innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence in print.

Heritage earned 16 total recognitions, including:

- 14 Best of Category Awards

- 1 Special Judges Award

- 1 FujiFilm Best Wide Format Award

The company’s FujiFilm Best Wide Format Award was presented for a free-standing lenticular event display project—a visually compelling piece that combined layered fabrication and motion-based design to deliver an immersive experience.

“This kind of result isn’t achieved by one person or one project, it’s the outcome of strong collaboration, daily discipline, and a unified commitment to excellence across the board,” said Dan Farnsworth, Director of Development at Heritage.

With growing operations across the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, Heritage continues to deliver high-impact custom signs, environmental graphics, and engaging wall displays that elevate corporate interiors, campuses, and event venues alike. As a veteran-owned, faith-driven business, Heritage remains grounded in its mission: to honor God by serving others with excellence. This purpose fuels every project and reinforces Heritage’s role as a trusted partner for transformational branded environments throughout the Eastern United States.

“Our team is passionate about the work we do, and we’re committed to bringing imagination to life through collaborative and effective brand implementation,” said Joe Gass, President & CEO of Heritage. “Recognition like this affirms that the award-winning standard we hold ourselves to is making an impactful difference for our clients.”

About PICA

Since 1931, The Printing Industry of the Carolinas, Inc. (PICA) has been dedicated to advancing the success of the Carolinas’ printing and imaging industry. PICA provides training, resources, and advocacy on both state and national levels. The organization represents the graphic communications industry in North and South Carolina, where printing remains a vital economic driver. North Carolina consistently ranks among the top 20 print markets in the U.S. with over $3 billion in annual sales and 1,000+ establishments employing approximately 20,000 people. South Carolina ranks among the top 30 markets with over $1 billion in annual sales, 500 establishments, and 8,000+ industry employees. PICA is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.picanet.org.

About Heritage Signs & Displays

Heritage Signs & Displays specializes in the visual transformation of workplace interiors and event environments through exceptional project management, design, production, and sign installation services. In all aspects of its work, the company seeks to honor God by serving others with excellence. As a veteran-owned business, Heritage strives to be a valued resource and collaborative partner for clients’ needs across the Eastern United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.