Kennett Summerfest Uncorks an Unforgettable Experience with 15 Premier Wineries, Hands-On Workshops, & Live Music

Women enjoy unlimited samples of wine at Kennett Summerfest. Photo by Moonloop Photography. Tuk + The Big Brass Ones will headline Kennett Summerfest on June 8, 2025. Photo by Moonloop Photography. Wine is paired with exclusive small plates during the VIP reception at Kennett Summerfest. Photo by Moonloop Photography.

Limited Tickets on sale now at kennettsummerfest.com benefiting community programs in Kennett Square

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennett Collaborative is pleased to announce Kennett Summerfest on Sunday, June 8 from 2:00 pm–6:00 pm on South Broad Street (between State & Cypress Streets) in the heart of uptown Kennett Square. Admission includes unlimited tastings from a lineup of 15 carefully curated wineries plus vendors, live music, and more."We invite you to escape the city for Kennett Square this summer, beginning with Summerfest!" says Daniel Embree, Kennett Collaborative's Executive Director, "Beneath the shady trees of Broad Street, we’re creating an enchanting countryside village retreat—an afternoon of fine wine, extraordinary food, live music, artisan experiences, and fresh blooms. This festival makes for an unforgettable summer Sunday, and every ticket helps us create the community programs that make Kennett thrive year-round."Local & Regional WineriesKennett Summerfest will feature an impressive lineup of wineries, cideries, and meaderies, each pouring their finest selections to sip and savor. From crisp whites and refreshing rosés to bold reds, small-batch ciders, and unique honey wines, there is a wide array of flavors to discover. Participating wineries include 1723 Vineyards, Acadian Wine Company, Casa Carmen Wines, Chadds Ford Winery, Dressler Estate, Grace Winery, Harvest Ridge Winery, Honey Lane Winery, Old Stone Cider, Paradocx Vineyard, Penns Woods Winery, R Five Wines, Revolution Bees, Stargazers Vineyard, and Wayvine Winery.“15 acclaimed Brandywine Valley wineries are joining us for the fourth annual Summerfest! Taste the best our region has to offer, then find your favorites, stock your wine cabinet, and plan your next weekend getaway to the most beautiful corners of Chester County,” invites Kyle Jones, Owner, Acadian Wine Company. “Our winemakers have dedicated their talent, expertise, passion, and grit to forging a world class wine region right here in our back yard. Join us in raising a glass to celebrate the many ways these agricultural producers have supported and grown our community.”Kennett Collaborative is excited to introduce a new and expanded Non-Alcoholic experience. The NA ticket includes samples of refreshing non-alcoholic beverages and creative mocktails crafted by local favorites including Aimee Olexy of Talula's Table, Melinda Shaw of Hangry Bear, and many more.Summerfest will feature live music by Tuk + The Big Brass Ones, bringing a high-energy sound to the streets with their bold, fresh blend of contemporary R&B and soulful jazz.Featured food Vendors include Cafe Emis, Johnson’s Charcuterie, Kanto Filipino BBQ, Shimpy’s BBQ, Simply Acai, Sweet Amelia’s, and Talula’s Table.In addition to the great food and drinks, there will be more than 25 unique vendors, including permanent jewelry, flower crowns, and other artisan goods.New This Year: Hands-On WorkshopsWith the purchase of a regular admission ticket, attendees can add an interactive, limited space workshop. Each of the four sessions are 45 minutes and includes expert instruction and curated materials for $35. Options include Flower + Plant Make & Take with Maria Navarrete-Olvera from Zena Florist, Chocolate + Wine Tasting with renowned chocolate sommelier Estelle Tracy, Cheese + Wine Tasting with Sue Miller of Birchrun Hills Farm, and Crafting Mocktails with Miranda Watson from Sundry Mornings Spice Co.The VIP Reception from 12:30–1:30 pm with catering by Chefs Zack and Karessa Hathaway of Sweet Amelia’s and exclusive wine pairings in an air conditioned space also includes early access to the festival at 1:30 pm.Event Details:Date: June 8, 2025Time: 2:00–6:00 pmLocation: South Broad Street, Kennett Square, PATickets: kennettsummerfest.com Regular Admission: $60VIP Ticket: $50 VIP Reception + Early Access (Add-on)Non-Alcoholic (NA) Ticket: $30For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kennettsummerfest.comTicket proceeds support Kennett Collaborative’s community programming.About Kennett CollaborativeKennett Collaborative, a nonprofit organization, helps Kennett Square thrive by creating and promoting the popular events, programs, and beautification initiatives that make Kennett a fun and beautiful place for everyone to shop, dine, and play. Learn more at kennettcollaborative.org

