Centennial Time Capsule Moves to Blanco State Park

AUSTIN— The Centennial Time Capsule, which encompasses 100 years of Texas State Parks history, hit the road once again and headed to Blanco State Park as part of its 50-year trek to every state park. The time capsule, which houses one object from every state park and support program, went on display at Abilene State Park in November.

“Staff at Abilene State Park were honored to host the Centennial Time Capsule,” said Craig Simpson, Abilene State Park Superintendent. “The park saw many folks travel to Abilene from all corners of Texas and beyond to view this remarkable piece of state park history. Many were especially impressed by its craftsmanship and the use of pecan wood from Mother Neff State Park.”

Additionally, several visitors expressed excitement at the prospect of being around in 50 years to view the opening of the time capsule and getting a peek at the historic artifacts placed inside.

The time capsule will now be on display at Blanco State Park in the Texas Hill Country before moving to its next location.

“The staff at Blanco State Park are very excited and proud to host the Time Capsule,” said Mark Pearson, Blanco State Park Superintendent. “It has already been interesting to see visitor’s reactions to it as we explain its origin and that it is just beginning its 50-year trip around our great state and its beautiful parks.”

Thanks to a generous donation from H-E-B and the Friends of Blanco State Park, the park is planning an event from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. May 10 at the pavilion to welcome the time capsule to the Hill Country. Visitors will be granted free entry, and the park will be providing hot dogs, chips and snow cones at noon. Attendees will also be able to enjoy interpretive events and booths hosted by volunteers and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff.

The five-foot-tall wooden time capsule weighs more than 300 pounds and was made from pecan trees harvested at Mother Neff State Park, the site widely accepted as the first Texas State Park opened to the public. It is made from solid wood and bronze and is large enough to hold more than 100 items. Sitting atop the capsule is a sculpture in the shape of Texas with all park locations marked. Additionally, there are 100 name plates recognizing all contributing parks and programs, six regional bas relief panels and a plaque on the front with a message to the future.

For the contents of the time capsule, park staff had to choose an item that would tell a story about that site, fit in a box the size of a coffee mug, survive 50 years and be strong enough to travel the roads of Texas.

“Time capsules are usually buried in the ground and forgotten until it’s time to open them, but ours will remain on display, so we wanted it to be a work of art and showcase the excellent craftsmanship of our exhibit team,” said Stephen Garrett, Exhibits Manager for Texas State Parks. “This is something totally unique and I don’t think anyone’s ever made a time capsule quite like this before. I’m proud of the thought, care and work that went into the capsule’s creation and hope park visitors enjoy seeing it as much as we did creating it.”