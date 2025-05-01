Inside NYS Aging: Issue 39 (May 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 39 (May 2025)

There were 1,533 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,561 in the last 365 days.
Inside NYS Aging: Issue 39 (May 2025)
A Message from NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen on Federal Actions and Agency Restructuring Efforts (May 2025 Update)
I know that there is unease and uncertainty about the status of programs and services in the federal budget that supports older adults and their families, regardless of age. While there have been no actions that directly impact NYSOFA at this time, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Fiscal Year 2026 budget request provides details on what HHS is proposing to continue to fund, versus what it is proposing to eliminate.
The information being shared in this update is factual and comes directly from the HHS proposed budget, but this proposal must be approved by Congress and signed by the President in order for it to become law beginning October 1, 2025, which is the start of the federal fiscal year.
Senator Gillibrand Offers Portal to Collect Social Security Stories
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has a portal on the Senate Aging Committee website for New Yorkers to share their Social Security stories, especially narratives relating to how New Yorkers and their loved ones are currently being impacted by administrative changes affecting access to Social Security at the federal level.
MUST-WATCH: New NYSOFA-Produced Documentary Highlights NORC Program and Aging in Community
NYSOFA has released a new documentary film, Aging in Community: A New York First Model, which offers an in-depth look at New York’s innovative and cost-saving Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) program. The documentary shows how NORCs provide a comprehensive system of social and health services that help older adults age in their communities of choice. Watch it today on NYSOFA's NORC Program webpage.
The documentary showcases three NORCs (one rural, one suburban, and one urban) in Western New York at Findley Lake, Queens, and East Harlem. It also features the powerful voices of residents in those communities who are true NORC success stories.
NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, “New York’s NORC Program is not only innovative and cost-effective, but it enables older adults to be as independent as possible for as long as possible, which is our mission. This program was established in 1995, expanded in 2005, and it continues to innovate."
He added: "I encourage everyone to watch this eye-opening documentary, which speaks to broader issues about the value of older adults, their role in society, and how communities can organize systems of care that better integrate naturally with the realities of aging. You’ll hear first-hand how NORCs are meeting the unique needs of individuals in their communities by facilitating vital social connections, enhancing health and well-being, and providing caregiver supports to help families stay active, engaged and involved.”
Final Two Caregiver Forums: June 10 and 11 in Westchester and Queensbury
NYSOFA, the New York State Caregiving and Respite Coalition (NYSCRC), and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) are hosting the final two regional caregiver forums in June. The caregiver forums are designed to understand the gaps that exist in caregiver supports and determine the areas of focus for NYSCRC in the coming year. Please register for one of the forums here. The dates and locations are below. Each forum will be capped at 60 attendees. Please share this information with your partners who work to support caregivers.
June 10, 2025
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Westchester County Center
Meeting Rooms B-D
198 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY 10606
June 11, 2025
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SUNY Adirondack
Northeast Conference Center
640 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
Reminder: Funding Available for Senior Centers and Accessibility Modifications
In Early April, NYSOFA hosted the Office of Community Renewal (OCR) for a presentation on capital funding opportunities. The presentation highlighted funds for senior center construction, home accessibility modifications, and technical assistance and planning. See the presentation slides here.
Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds are available and may be requested as community planning grants, or technical assistance grants. These funds can be used to facilitate the retention of outside experts as consultants to a participating community’s planning committee to identify vulnerabilities and damaged assets, and assess needs.
Accessibility Modifications in Housing
The NYS Access to Home Program provides financial assistance to make residential units accessible for low- and moderate-income persons with disabilities. The assisted residential unit must be the primary, permanent residence of the eligible participant.
In the coming weeks we’ll be announcing NYSOFA’s efforts to recognize WEAAD, including a livestream, press events and more. Stay tuned for more information.
Register: The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) Meets on May 21 at 1 p.m.
The next meeting of The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging (TPSA) is on May 21 at 1 p.m. Register today and be sure to join us for ways that you can help educate the public about sepsis and save lives.
“The Partnership for Sepsis and Aging welcomes any organization nationwide that reaches older adults and families,” says Greg Olsen, TPSA Chair and NYSOFA Director. “The message is simple: sepsis is a little-understood medical emergency that takes the life of a person in the U.S. every 90 seconds, but it’s also usually preventable, and that’s where progress can be made in saving lives. TPSA is ready to arm organizations with easy-to-use resources to help people take action and protect themselves or a loved one.”
‘What’s Cooking with NYSOFA’ Features Lentil Burgers
In the latest edition of What's Cooking with NYSOFA, a monthly SNAP-Ed NY cooking demo by NYSOFA, host Wendy Beckman prepares a new twist on an old favorite: lentil burgers. Watch the episode here.
These yummy vegetarian burgers are made from lentils and are loaded with protein. Try dressing them up on a whole wheat bun with your favorite veggies and spreads.
SNAP-Ed NY is a statewide program that teaches people how to shop for and cook healthy meals on a limited budget. NYSOFA provides this programming for older adults.
To find show archives or other nutrition information for older adults, see NYSOFA’s SNAP-Ed NY webpage. There you can browse the What’s Cooking playlist on YouTube, including episodes with Spanish subtitles.
FREE Digital Resources to Support Older Adults, Caregivers
Each month, on social media and at events, NYSOFA shares important resources about digital innovations to help older adults. Are you sharing too? These resources are free of charge — and they're making a difference.
Caregiver Resources
Do you perform housework for someone, help them shop for food, pick up their medication? You are a caregiver. Help is available.
LIVE With Greg: Upcoming Programs
NYSOFA’s livestream with Director Greg Olsen continues to feature interesting conversations about aging. See what’s in store.
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)
June 12, 2025
1 p.m.
In this episode of LIVE With Greg, NYSOFA observes WEAAD to discuss ways to recognize signs of abuse, its prevalence, and resources for getting help. It is estimated that 300,000 older New Yorkers are victimized annually. Family members, caregivers, health practitioners, friends, and neighbors must all play a role in looking out for vulnerable adults. Join us for this important stream.
GetSetUp: FREE Online Classes for Older NYers
July 17, 2025
1 p.m.
More than half a million older adults across New York State use GetSetUp (GSU) to take FREE online classes! That landmark reflects the success of NYSOFA’s commitment to empowering older adults. Classes are interactive, easy to join, offered day and night, and free. Join NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen and the GSU Team to learn about the latest offerings — and how to connect.
