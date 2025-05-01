Inside NYS Aging: Issue 39 (May 2025) Inside NYS Aging is a monthly e-newsletter for New York's network of aging services providers. Click here to subscribe. Learn more about Inside NYS Aging: Issue 39 (May 2025)



MUST-WATCH: New NYSOFA-Produced Documentary Highlights NORC Program and Aging in Community





The documentary showcases three NORCs (one rural, one suburban, and one urban) in Western New York at Findley Lake, Queens, and East Harlem. It also features the powerful voices of residents in those communities who are true NORC success stories.



NYSOFA has released a new documentary film, Aging in Community: A New York First Model, which offers an in-depth look at New York's innovative and cost-saving Naturally Occurring Retirement Community (NORC) program. The documentary shows how NORCs provide a comprehensive system of social and health services that help older adults age in their communities of choice. Watch it today on NYSOFA's NORC Program webpage The documentary showcases three NORCs (one rural, one suburban, and one urban) in Western New York at Findley Lake, Queens, and East Harlem. It also features the powerful voices of residents in those communities who are true NORC success stories. NYSOFA Director Greg Olsen said, "New York's NORC Program is not only innovative and cost-effective, but it enables older adults to be as independent as possible for as long as possible, which is our mission. This program was established in 1995, expanded in 2005, and it continues to innovate." He added: "I encourage everyone to watch this eye-opening documentary, which speaks to broader issues about the value of older adults, their role in society, and how communities can organize systems of care that better integrate naturally with the realities of aging. You'll hear first-hand how NORCs are meeting the unique needs of individuals in their communities by facilitating vital social connections, enhancing health and well-being, and providing caregiver supports to help families stay active, engaged and involved."



