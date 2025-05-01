New Intercept Program Aims to Strengthen Milwaukee Families

May 1, 2025

MADISON - The Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services (DMCPS) today announced the launch of Intercept, an evidence-based program that provides direct, in-home services to families involved in the child welfare system to support them in achieving timely reunification or permanency options.

DMCPS has been serving more children and families in-home since implementing the Family First Prevention Services Act in 2018. Studies have shown outcomes are better when families are served together in-home. The Intercept Program has proven to be successful in keeping more youth in their homes with families, reducing the length of time youth are in out-of-home care placement, reducing the number of youth placed in group care settings, and reducing the length of time youth remain in group care.

“The Intercept program will be a great addition to the services offered in the Milwaukee area. Families served by Children’s Wisconsin and Wellpoint Network will receive intensive, in-home support to strengthen reunification and permanency outcomes for children, youth, and families,” said Bridget Chybowski. “We know when families can get the help they need, at home, and can work together the outcomes are always better. We are eager to help meet the needs of our community.”

DMCPS has contracted with The Lincoln Center (TLC), a nonprofit founded in 1970, to provide the services. To learn more about Wisconsin's child welfare system, visit DCF's child welfare over page https://dcf.wisconsin.gov/cps/overview.

