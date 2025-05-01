Searches Don't Lie: Travel Demand Soars Ahead of Colombian Pop Queen’s U.S. Tour

A stylish getaway with stunning views in Miami, FL A SoCal bungalow in Los Angeles, CA Stay in this new luxury downtown townhouse in San Antonio, TX

Searches for Airbnb stays surged over 200% in some concert cities. Women lead the travel wave, accounting for more than 60% of bookings in certain cities.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global the Colombian pop sensation prepares for her blockbuster U.S. stadium tour this summer, Airbnb is seeing an undeniable surge in travel interest. With concerts kicking off mid-May, fans are already locking in their stays, causing triple-digit spikes in searches and reshaping travel trends across North America.After switching from arenas to stadiums due to overwhelming demand, the Colombian super star tour is now driving a tourism boom. Cities set to host her shows are experiencing massive jumps in travel demand. The top five cities with the highest increases in Airbnb searches are:- Charlotte, NC- Arlington, TX- Detroit, MI- Los Angeles, CA- San Antonio, TXThis surge in travel demand is expected to bring meaningful economic benefits to host cities, building on a trend seen in recent years. In 2023, concert tours by the summer’s biggest stars helped contribute to over $100 million in host earnings globally on Airbnb. During concert dates in key cities, host earnings jumped by 38% compared to the same period in 2022.The economic impact extends beyond hosts, with hundreds of thousands of guest arrivals supporting local businesses such as restaurants and shops. According to a 2024 survey of Airbnb guests in the U.S., visitors spent an average of $205 per guest per day on local restaurants, groceries, and attractions. What’s more, Airbnb Hosts help ensure more neighborhoods benefit from this influx of guest spending: guests reported that about 40% of their total spending occurred in the neighborhood of their Airbnb listing in 2024.WOMEN TRAVELERS DOMINATE BOOKINGSThe singer’s empowering image continues to resonate with female fans—who are traveling in droves to see her live. Airbnb data shows that in many tour cities, women account for over 60% of bookings.The cities with the highest share of women bookers include:- San Antonio, TX – Nearly 75%- Miami, FL – Over 70%- San Diego, CA – Nearly 70%- Houston, TX – Nearly 70%- Las Vegas, NV – Nearly 65%What started as a concert tour has become a full-blown celebration of sisterhood and Latin pride.Some good news for fans still hoping to travel: Between venues expanding to allow larger audiences and the wide variety of affordable accommodations still available on Airbnb, catching Colombian Pop Queen live is still in the cards! She’s on the East Coast from May 13 to June 7, in Texas from June 11-15, and then heading to the West Coast until her last U.S. concert on June 30 in San Francisco. We are suggesting these Airbnbs to make your trip even easier and more budget-friendly. Here are a few spaces that are still available during some of the concert dates.*All listings included in this press release are intended to inspire and illustrate. Airbnb does not endorse or promote these listings or any other accommodations or experiences on the platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.