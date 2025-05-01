Acrow Bridge Provides Temporary Access for Pedestrians and Diverted Utilities in Stratford, London

Acrow Bridge - Stratford London Acrow logo

Modular steel solution will be in service during the Bridgewater bridge replacement project

Available in a wide range of lengths and widths, our high-quality pedestrian bridges provide safe and reliable access for many urban and rural applications.” — Laura Jones, Business Development Manager, UK, at Acrow

LYDNEY, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to note one of its modular steel bridges has been installed to carry pedestrians and diverted utilities over the Waterworks River in the East London town of Stratford. The structure is being used during the replacement of an ageing bridge at the Bridgewater Triangle development site within Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.The existing Bridgewater bridge had become damaged over time and its capacity downgraded to 25t. Because the bridge carried utility lines critical to surrounding residences, a temporary bridge was considered the best option to safely and reliably carry the utilities during the construction works, and would also provide access for the construction workers.A modular steel box bridge from Acrow was selected for the project and hired to Kilnbridge, the main contractor on the project. The bridge has a length of 36.6m and a roadway width of 2.2m, with an anti-skid epoxy resin deck.Acrow’s cost-effective, versatile solution proved ideal for this project which presented significant site constraints. With no vehicular access near the new abutments, it was not possible to deliver bridge components nearby, or have a crane lift in the bridge during installation. Instead, the bridge was assembled downriver on a pontoon, floated into position, then jacked up and rotated before being lowered onto the new abutments. An Acrow site advisor provided technical support and guidance during the construction and installation.The structure was in use a week after the modular steel bridge components were delivered to site, enabling the diversion of the utilities from the old bridge ahead of its demolition. The temporary bridge will be in place until the replacement bridge is completed, and the utilities are permanently repositioned.“The rapid assembly and light weight of our bridge made it the perfect solution for this unique project,” said Laura Jones, Business Development Manager, UK. “Available in a wide range of lengths and widths, our high-quality pedestrian bridges provide safe and reliable access for many urban and rural applications.”“Acrow has deep experience in engineering innovative solutions for the most challenging and complex applications,” added Michael Treacy, CEO at Acrow Global Limited. “Combined with our comprehensive support services, our rental bridges can enhance safety and provide great value for priority projects.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.