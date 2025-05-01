CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The historic halls of St Catharine's College, Cambridge University, welcomed the official U.K. launch of COVID-19: Disease of the Century, the groundbreaking new book by Prof. Lala Allahverdiyeva, Honoured Doctor of Azerbaijan and Head of Clinical Allergology & Immunology at Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU).Senior British and international academics, clinicians, students, representatives of several learned societies, and officials from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom were in attendance. Their presence underlined Cambridge's status as a global center for medical innovation and the significance of Prof. Allahverdiyeva's contribution to the pandemic discourse."Presenting this work within the storied walls of Cambridge is both a professional honor and a global call to action," Prof. Allahverdiyeva told the gathering. "The lessons we draw from COVID-19 will shape the next century of medicine. I hope this book equips decision-makers with the multidisciplinary insight the moment demands."Prof. Allahverdiyeva answered the audience's questions, demonstrated her professional ability to tackle the complex attributes of post-COVID syndrome, and addressed the need to be ready for the pandemic. Following the book presentation at Ramsden Room of St Catharine's College, Cambridge University, Prof. Allahverdiyeva was at the center of multiple discussions.Prof. Nikolaos Tzenios, Senior Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, introduced Prof. Allahverdiyeva to the Cambridge audience of academics, professors, students, and other dignitaries and attendees of the special event. He praised Prof. Allahverdiyeva for "the thousands of lives saved through her work during and after the pandemic". He highlighted Azerbaijan Medical University's rising global profile in medical education and research."Prof. Allahverdiyeva exemplifies how sound governance and visionary leadership in Azerbaijan have fostered scientific excellence with worldwide impact. We all admire the Impact of the immense investment of the Azerbaijani wise and active leadership in building Baku as an architectural marvel of the Caspian-Asia-Europe region and the Azeri nation as a beacon of education, research, and science," Prof. Tzenios noted.A Comprehensive, Cross-Disciplinary AnalysisSpanning 256 pages, 20 chapters, and 193 peer-reviewed references, COVID-19: Disease of the Century seamlessly weaves virology, public health strategy, and geopolitical context. Key chapters explore:• Biology of SARS-CoV-2 – molecular structure, mutation dynamics, zoonotic origins• Comparative Outbreaks – detailed parallels with SARS and MERS epidemics• Diagnostics & Therapeutics – evidence-based best practices and emerging treatments• Vaccination Pathways – efficacy data, contraindications, and rollout strategies• Special Populations – disease course in children and patients with allergic conditions• Post-COVID Rehabilitation – pioneering speleotherapy results from Azerbaijan's Duzdag CavesSpeleotherapy SpotlightDuring her keynote, Prof. Allahverdiyeva showcased Azerbaijan's innovative use of the Duzdag salt caves (Nakhchivan) for post-COVID rehabilitation. Preliminary clinical results indicate marked respiratory and immunological improvements, positioning the program as a potential model for long-term care worldwide.About the AuthorProf. Lala Allahverdiyeva, MD, PhD, heads the Department of Clinical Allergology & Immunology at AMU and is an Honoured Doctor of the Republic of Azerbaijan. She has published over 150 scientific papers on respiratory immunopathology, vaccine safety, and novel therapeutics and has served on multiple international advisory boards.

