Monument Recovery Expands Treatment Options with New Evening Intensive Outpatient Program in Mesa, AZ

The IOP expands access to addiction treatment in the Greater Phoenix area.

Substance use doesn't happen on a nine-to-five schedule, and now recovery doesn't have to either.” — Monument Recovery Founder & CEO J.P. Ketron

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monument Recovery , a leading provider of substance use treatment in Mesa, today announced the launch of its new Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). This expansion meets the emergent need for flexible addiction treatment options that accommodate work, school, and the commitments of daily life.Evening IOP operates Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Monument Recovery's clinical offices in Mesa, offering the same evidence-based, effective care as their established daytime program."Substance use doesn't happen on a nine-to-five schedule, and now recovery doesn't have to either," said J.P. Ketron , Founder and CEO at Monument Recovery. "With this new service offering, we're removing a common barrier to treatment for individuals who need to maintain their responsibilities — while still getting the help they need."Monument Recovery's IOP provides 9-15 hours of therapeutic services weekly through a combination of evidence-based approaches, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and Motivational Interviewing, as well as holistic therapies such as mindfulness, yoga, and art therapy.Key features of the Evening IOP include:•Comprehensive, evidence-based treatment for addiction•Personalized care plans•Life skills sessions•Community support•Group therapy•Individual counseling•Family education•Flexible scheduling that allows clients to work or attend school"Getting help for substance use doesn't have to mean pressing pause on life," added Greg Maher, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Evening IOP provides the structure and support that many adults need to get clean and sober, without asking them to put their lives on hold.”This program expansion represents Monument Recovery's ongoing commitment to removing barriers to treatment and meeting clients where they are in their recovery journey.For more information about Monument Recovery's Evening Intensive Outpatient Program or to schedule an assessment, call 480-374-3078 or visit www.monumentrecovery.com About Monument RecoveryMonument Recovery specializes in addiction treatment in Phoenix and beyond. Through evidence-based treatments, compassionate care, and a welcoming community, Monument Recovery helps clients navigate the challenges of building a new life in recovery, with a balance of structure, flexibility, and support at their Mesa residential treatment program and IOP.

