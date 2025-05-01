Tickets on Sale Now for the Combined ATP and WTA Hall of Fame Open

Tickets are available now for the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island.

The combined ATP Challenger and WTA 125 tournament will be held July 6-13. Fans can purchase single session and series tickets at halloffameopen.com

NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tickets are on sale now for the 2025 Hall of Fame Open, to be held July 6-13 on the grass courts of the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF). For the first time since 1990, women’s professional tennis returns to Newport, with the Hologic WTA Tour joining the ATP Challenger Tour for the only grass court stop on both tours outside of Europe.“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is very excited to welcome the Hologic WTA Tour and host twice the tennis this year at the Hall of Fame Open,” said Brewer Rowe, Tournament Director. “We are confident in our ability to continue to attract top talent from both tours and deliver a first-class fan experience”Single-session tickets start at $45 for adults, with series tickets including access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament starting at $409. All ticketed fans receive unlimited access to the newly renovated museum, fan village activations and Horseshoe Court, where Wimbledon matches will be broadcast throughout the week.Equal prize money of $200,000 will be awarded to both the ATP and WTA draws. Withs support from the ITHF, the Hall of Fame Open will mark the one of the highest 125-level prize purses on the Hologic WTA Tour this year. The tournament will feature at least five courts of simultaneous men’s and women’s action for the first four days, including two match courts in the Stadium on Monday, July 7 and Tuesday, July 8.During Newport’s storied professional tennis history, rising stars, major champions and future Hall of Famers have competed on the iconic grass courts. Recent ATP standouts to play in Newport include 2024 champion Marcos Giron, two-time finalist Alex Michelsen, Reilly Opelka and Chris Eubanks. Women’s players to capture the Van Alen Cup this summer will join a decorated group to win titles in Newport’s history, including Hall of Famers Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Pam Shriver and Lindsay Davenport.Fans can upgrade their Hall of Fame Open experience by adding on access to the 1881 Club - a nod to the year the Newport Casino, which houses the ITHF, opened. The 1881 Club offers complimentary food and beverage, with views for tennis action on the shaded Horseshoe Piazza. Daily access to the Club begins at $200 per day and is available from Monday, July 7 through Sunday, July 13.Hall of Fame Open tickets can be purchased at halloffameopen.com through Tixr, the Official Ticketing Partner of the ITHF, or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053. The 2025 Induction Celebration is scheduled for Thursday, August 21 through Saturday, August 23, with separate packages currently available. Individual event tickets for the Induction Celebration will go on sale June 2.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.