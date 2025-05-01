MDC invites adults to be kids again this summer at Camp Hellbender 2025

Body

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Everybody grows up eventually. But being an adult doesn’t mean a person can’t still be a kid . . . at least sometimes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is inviting adults in the St. Louis region to become kids again and experience a bit of what it felt like to be out of school for the summer, one more time.

MDC is hosting Camp Hellbender 2025, a series of seven events this summer for those age 18 and over that recreate the fun of a day at summer camp. Back by popular demand, Camp Hellbender returns for its third year. Each camp session is free and will be held at a different MDC site in the St. Louis region. Adult summer campers can register for one session date/location, or for as many dates as they wish. Each session will have a different agenda of activities that will highlight the resources its location has to offer.

Each summer camp will give out a sticker “badge” to participants for attending the event. Some of the activities at Camp Hellbender, depending on location, will range from kayaking, archery, outdoor cooking to tree climbing, geocaching, and stream exploration.

All the events will culminate in a closing campfire after the last session in August. Those who participated in at least one Camp Hellbender event will be invited to the wrap up campfire to reflect on their time at camp and enjoy free s’mores.

Camp Hellbender 2025 session dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, June 14 Rockwoods Reservation, Wildwood

Saturday, June 21 August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area, St. Charles

Saturday, July 12 Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, Spanish Lake

Thursday, July 17 Powder Valley Nature Center, Kirkwood

Saturday, July 19 Powder Valley Nature Center, Kirkwood

Saturday, Aug. 2 Carondelet Park, St. Louis City



Each session requires online pre-registration. A list of the dates, locations, and highlights for all sessions of Camp Hellbender series for adults, along with registration links, can be found at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CU. Registration for all events opens May 15.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.