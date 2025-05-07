MDC: Calling all kids to Maramec Spring Park May 17 for Kids Fishing Day

ST. JAMES, Mo. – Free trout fishing, a casting contest for prizes, and free hotdogs are enough to make any kid’s day. Those are exactly the makings of Kids’ Fishing Day, Saturday, May 17 at Maramec Spring Park, located near St. James. The event is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) in cooperation with The James Foundation. It offers free fishing and other fun activities for children 15 years of age and younger.

The park will open at 5:30 a.m. and the Kids Fishing Day event will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. The entire upper half of the spring branch will be reserved for kids 15 years of age and younger. Free daily fishing tags for children will be available to pick up Friday, May 16, at the James Foundation Store and on Saturday, May 17, at the Mill Pavilion by the big tent. Any car that has a child 15 and under gets into the park for free as well.

MDC will stock rainbow trout throughout the day to ensure plenty of action to keep kids engaged and excited. Among them will be some lunkers and tagged fish that kids can redeem for prizes. Volunteers, along with MDC staff, will be on hand all day to assist young anglers. A limited number of loaner fishing poles will be available, but children are encouraged to bring their own fishing poles and equipment.

The World Bird Sanctuary will be on hand featuring a live bald eagle and American kestrel. Everyone can enjoy free hot dogs and soda, along with attractions like archery, t-shirt painting, and a casting contest. There will even be a drawing for big prizes like free guided trips

The annual Kids’ Free Fishing Day event is an ideal opportunity to help kids discover fishing and enjoy a day out at beautiful Maramec Spring Park, which is home to Missouri’s fifth largest spring.

The event will be held rain or shine and sponsored by Phelps County Bank, St. James Chamber of Commerce, St. James Trout Fraternity, surrounding Wal-Marts, Missouri Trout Fishermen’s Association, Dickey Bubs, Rockin’ C Outdoors, LOZ Lures, Mutzie's Bait, HAWGZ Custom Baits, and Bait WrX.

Maramec Spring Park, owned and operated by The James Foundation, is located on Highway 8 about six miles east of St. James, approximately and hour and a half from the St. Louis area. The park’s hatchery is administered by MDC and produces about 100,000 trout each year.

For more information about the event, call the Maramec Spring Hatchery at 573-265-7801. To learn more about fishing in Missouri, go to http://mdc.mo.gov/fishing.