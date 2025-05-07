May 16 MDC virtual program will have tips on avoiding outdoor hazards

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Don’t let a fear of poison ivy, venomous snakes and other outdoor hazards keep you from enjoying the outdoors. Being able to identify plants and animals that can pose problems is a great way to avoid them.

People can learn how to identify and steer clear of problem plants and animals on May 16 at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Conservation Families: Outdoor Hazards. This free program will be 3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. and is being put on by the staff at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jordi Raos will discuss poison ivy, ticks, venomous snakes, insects and other items that can occasionally add irritation to an outdoors outing.

People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/207630

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way. People wanting more information about this program or other upcoming events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237. People can also call this number to get signed up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins about upcoming programs at the Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities in southwest Missouri.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.