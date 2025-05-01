Maine DOE Hosts Inaugural Inclusive Education Conference

(Pictured: Students from Morse High School’s Unified Literacy Program.)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education successfully hosted the state’s first-ever Inclusive Education Conference on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Augusta Civic Center. The groundbreaking event, themed “Reimagining Education: Empowering All Learners, Embracing All Abilities,” brought together voices from across Maine to celebrate and advance inclusive practices in education.

Hundreds of participants—including students, families, educators, administrators, university faculty, and Maine DOE staff—came together for a day of learning, collaboration, and inspiration. Through powerful presentations, engaging panels, and personal storytelling, attendees shared their experiences and insights about inclusion in Maine schools and communities.

The conference focused on providing school communities with practical tools to support and empower every learner, with a special emphasis on students with disabilities. Attendees explored strategies to embrace diverse abilities, promote equity, and ensure that all students are equipped to thrive in inclusive and meaningful educational environments.

Concurrent sessions covered topics such as unified literacy, mental health, trauma, multitiered systems of support (MTSS), support for multilingual learners with disabilities, inclusive post-secondary education, inclusive early childhood education, and the importance of inclusion in state assessment, as well as engaging and supporting families through positive math experiences. Many sessions were led by representatives from the Maine DOE along with state partners from Disability Rights Maine, Special Olympics Maine, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Best Buddies, Maine Parent Federation, University of Maine System, school administrative units (SAUs) with inclusive models, and students with lived experience.

The conference also featured several student and educator panels, including one about extended learning opportunities with representatives from the Association of People Supporting Employment First (APSE), the Noble High School ELO program, Mid-Coast School of Technology (MCST), and Portland Arts and Technology High School (PATHS). There was also an SAU) panel, featuring leaders from MSAD 11, RSU 52, and RSU 71. Morse High School students and their teachers lead a panel about unified literacy; Ames Elementary and Kingfield Elementary Schools hosted panels about their schools’ journeys to inclusion; and students from the Maine DOE Executive Student Transition Committee—a part of the department’s Transition Maine initiative—hosted a panel discussion about student advocacy.

A highlight of the event was a keynote address from Dr. Katie Novak, an internationally-renowned education consultant and advocate for Universal Design for Learning (UDL), who inspired the audience with her message on transforming systems to meet the needs of all learners.

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin also stopped by the event to provide a special lunchtime keynote address. She thanked educators for attending the conference and for their expertise and collaboration. She also addressed the importance of inclusion for all students by taking a moment to acknowledge the meaning of DEI—diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“Maine’s inaugural Inclusive Education Conference comes at an opportune moment to remind us all of the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in public education,” Commissioner Makin said. “Diversity makes all of us stronger by ensuring representation of background and perspective; equity allows everyone the opportunity to be the best that they can possibly be, no matter their circumstance; inclusion means that all voices deserve to have a seat at the table, and that no one is left behind or forgotten.”

The Maine DOE plans to host an Inclusive Education Conference annually, building on the success of this year’s conference. For more information and resources on inclusive education in Maine, please visit the Maine DOE website, or contact Maine DOE Special Projects and Educator Supports Coordinator Tracy Whitlock at Tracy.W.Whitlock@maine.gov.