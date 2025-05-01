Maine State Museum Seeks Grade 1-12 Teachers to Apply to Participate in New Program

The Maine State Museum is now accepting applications from Maine teachers for a new program that will showcase students’ place-based work. Teachers from five Maine schools will be selected to test the “My Maine Museum” program with their students during the 2025-2026 school year. Student submissions will be seen by hundreds of school children who visit the museum throughout the year.

The deadline to apply for this opportunity is May 16, 2025.

Submission Details:

Open to kids from grades 1-12

Students from selected schools will choose a person, place, or thing from their own lives (such as a family member, beloved location, or a personal item) that could be shared and celebrated in a museum in a digital format.

Students will research their item and write a label that tells its story and why it matters to them. Of note: Maine State Museum curators and educators have the understanding that writing levels and research abilities will vary widely! Capturing students’ thoughts and perspectives in their own voices is of the utmost importance. The museum values students’ current abilities and will not be editing students’ words for content or grammatical accuracy.

Student digital image and digital text will be displayed on a monitor in the museum for at least a year and will be available online for an extended period. Of note: The Maine State Museum is not collecting physical objects – just images.

Click here to see examples.

This program is designed to bring young voices and perspectives into the museum, while delivering a memorable educational experience to Maine students. Those who participate will practice doing the work of historians and curators by applying a historical lens to their own lives and families, considering how the present moment will become history. Help the Maine State Museum show children that this is their museum – and their lives are a part of Maine’s past and present!

Learn more about what participating schools will receive, the dedicated timeframe and commitment, and the application process here. For further information and questions, please reach out to Maine State Museum Education Program Specialist Kate Webber at kate.webber@maine.gov.