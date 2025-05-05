TGW Logistics hands over highly automated fulfillment center to INTERSPORT

Thanks to the powerful warehouse automation solution, the sporting goods retailer was able to consolidate multiple smaller warehouses into one central location.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January 2025, INTERSPORT Austria and TGW Logistics signed the final acceptance of a highly automated intralogistics system in Wels, Austria. With this powerful fulfillment center, the sporting goods retailer has consolidated multiple smaller logistics locations at its Austrian headquarters. Automation constitutes the key lever for boosting performance, increasing the flexibility of the processes and ensuring fast, dependable delivery.

INTERSPORT Austria is Austria's most important player in the sporting goods market and serves roughly 1.8 million customers. Moreover, the group of associated companies serves as the headquarters for three neighboring countries, making it responsible for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary markets. The company employs 3,600 people and represents an important economic force in Austria and the partner countries.

START OF A SHARED JOURNEY TOWARDS AUTOMATION

In order for their intralogistics processes to appropriately reflect their continuous customer and sales growth, INTERSPORT Austria significantly overhauled their existing distribution center in Wels with cutting edge technology. This automation not only enables a significant boost in performance, capacity, and flexibility, but also efficiently consolidates multiple small warehouses into a single location.

TGW LOGISTICS AS A COMPETENT, PROACTIVE PARTNER

"INTERSPORT has enjoyed solid growth in the last decades, and of course our logistics system has had to evolve with that corporate growth. Given the demands placed on us, centralization only made sense in combination with automation. That is the only way to cover the varying needs at the point of sale (POS) on a daily basis," explains Günther Junkowitsch, Head of Supply Chain Management at INTERSPORT Austria. "Over the course of our evaluation project, we came to know TGW Logistics as a very competent and above all proactive partner that listened attentively to our needs and then worked with us to develop a solution."

ROBOTS IN STORAGE, PICKING, AND PACKAGING

Over the past months, TGW Logistics built a four-aisle shuttle system that ensures maximum storage density of 122,000 totes and cartons thanks to triple-deep storage, thus utilizing the available space to the fullest. Orders are compiled at six high-performance order picking workstations. One of these PickCenters is equipped with an innovative RovoFlex picking robot that improves with every pick thanks to artificial intelligence. The shipping cartons are also erected fully automatically and automatically closed again after picking. TGW's Warehouse Management System (WMS) plans, controls and monitors all processes in the automated area as well as in the manual warehouse, and is connected to INTERSPORT's ERP system.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.